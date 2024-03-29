Law on Education Cirriculum Transparency Passes | March 28, 2024 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
Governor Kay Ivey recently signed the "Parents Right to Know Act." This new law calls for more transparency on what students are learning in the classroom
Governor Kay Ivey recently signed the "Parents Right to Know Act." This new law calls for more transparency on what students are learning in the classroom
Alabama enacted a new law that protects in vitro fertilization (IVF) access in the state following last month's state Supreme Court ruling. Here's what to know about the law that is in effect immediately.
On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Uber Eats courier Pa Edrissa Manjang, who is Black, had received a payout from Uber after "racially discriminatory" facial recognition checks prevented him from accessing the app, which he had been using since November 2019 to pick up jobs delivering food on Uber's platform. The news raises questions about how fit U.K. law is to deal with the rising use of AI systems. In particular, the lack of transparency around automated systems rushed to market, with a promise of boosting user safety and/or service efficiency, that may risk blitz-scaling individual harms, even as achieving redress for those affected by AI-driven bias can take years.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Buying a new construction home lets you tailor a house to your tastes. Learn which type of new construction home fits your needs and how to finance it.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
Dru Joyce will take over for Keith Dambrot, who retired after leading the Dukes to their first NCAA tournament win in more than 50 years this spring.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
All parents know that raising kids is expensive. Enter Kidsy, a new Chicago-based e-commerce startup that aims to give consumers greater access to discounted baby and kids products by partnering with large brands, retailers and liquidation companies for their overstock and returns inventory. The company's founders are Indian-born former business journalist Shraysi Tandon and Turkish-born software engineer Sinan Sari, who also co-founded Y Combinator–backed SaaS startup Cuboh (a startup that was just sold to competitor ChowNow).
We asked pain management experts about the best topical pain relief creams, what to look for, what to avoid and which are the best on the market today
MMA is governed by a life cycle that is as brutal as it is brief. Weidman, 39, knows his career is winding down, but he's not done yet.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
YouTube is launching a version of Shorts that's only for members, allowing creators to share short-form videos exclusively with their paying viewers. The new feature gives paying subscribers access to additional content, on top of their current membership perks, which include things like custom emojis, badges, livestreams and more. Members Only Shorts on YouTube could entice viewers to sign up for a paid membership.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. This week, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former FTX CEO who was found guilty on seven counts related to money laundering and fraud in November, was sentenced, Borderless Capital acquired CFT Capital, Worldcoin faces another ban in Europe and more. Chain Reaction is doing a monthly series diving into different topics and themes in crypto.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
The creamy sage color will instantly become a favorite.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Gearbox Entertainment will soon have a new owner. Take-Two is buying the Borderlands creator for $460 million.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
For now, Léon Marchand walks in relative anonymity around campus at Arizona State. Come July, he'll be the face of the 2024 Summer Olympics.