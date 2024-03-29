Law on Education Cirriculum Transparency Passes | March 28, 2024 | News 19 at 6 p.m.

TechCrunch

On Tuesday, the BBC reported that Uber Eats courier Pa Edrissa Manjang, who is Black, had received a payout from Uber after "racially discriminatory" facial recognition checks prevented him from accessing the app, which he had been using since November 2019 to pick up jobs delivering food on Uber's platform. The news raises questions about how fit U.K. law is to deal with the rising use of AI systems. In particular, the lack of transparency around automated systems rushed to market, with a promise of boosting user safety and/or service efficiency, that may risk blitz-scaling individual harms, even as achieving redress for those affected by AI-driven bias can take years.