Will new law bring 'party pads' to Scottsdale?

Jun. 3—They are billed as allowing affordable housing and respecting the rights of homeowners.

But Scottsdale is bellowing two new housing laws are dangerously disguised attacks on its sovereignty.

The city warns new legislation allowing casitas will also bring margaritas — imbibed by revelers at short-term rental "party pads."

"What were once serene neighborhoods have become party house enclaves," Scottsdale City Council wrote in a failed plea to the governor to reject the so-called casitas bill.

"Long-term residents of our beautiful city are now plagued by noise, trash, and unseemly behavior on a regular basis.

"This bill will add to this catastrophic scene."

According to Capitol Media Services, "Larger Arizona cities won't be able to limit backyard casitas to just one per home and will have to allow much more dense housing near city centers after Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signed two major housing bills" May 22.

Scottsdale was one of several cities — joined by some homeowner groups — begging Hobbs to veto House Bill 2720.

However, Capitol Media Services noted that neither of the bills, nor two other housing measures Hobbs signed earlier this year, will impact areas covered by homeowner's associations. Nearly all new home developments built in the past few decades are covered by associations, which are contracts lawmakers think they can't legally override.

"The city of Scottsdale respectfully requests that you veto HB2720, accessory dwelling units; requirements," a letter from Mayor David Ortega and the six city council members stated.

"This bill is contrary to local zoning authority and if enacted will guarantee detrimental effects to Scottsdale's neighborhoods and will further exacerbate our short-term rental problem."

The letter warns the action will only fuel the STR fire created in 2016, when "the state Legislature passed a bill to take away local government authority over the short-term rental industry."

Indeed, Ortega previously warned the bill would "double the number of short-term rentals in Scottsdale."

And HB2720's promise of more affordable housing is a false-flag operation, Scottsdale officials complained:

"There are over 4,000 short-term rentals in Scottsdale. We know this bill will add to that total. More noise, more trash, and more complaints from long-term residents."

Hobbs said concerns of more STR's could be addressed later — a puzzling statement, considering the Republican-controlled Legislature embraced the short-term rental industry in 2016 and continues to refuse to limit all but the most basic city regulations.

"I strongly advocated against HB2720," said Councilwoman Solange Whitehead. "So clearly I'm disappointed."

Whitehead added she thinks "Scottsdale's setbacks and open space ordinances should minimize negative impacts" of the two housing bills Hobbs signed into law.

"I expect recommendations from our legal staff in the coming weeks," Whitehead added.

Councilman Barry Graham was not as confident Scottsdale laws will shield it from the new housing laws.

"I'm very concerned about possible effects of this bill," said Graham.

"I opposed the bill because it will likely worsen problems related to short-term rentals and undermine local zoning authority."

He added he has "requested city staff to prepare an analysis so residents can better understand and prepare for its impacts."

Ignoring the bill's critics, the governor said she was "proud" to sign two measures to expand housing options.

"I'm glad the Legislature heard my calls to come to the table to pass common sense, bipartisan legislation that will expand housing options and help mitigate the effects of rising costs to make life more affordable for everyday Arizonans," Hobbs said in a statement.

Under the new law, owners of single-family homes in mainly older parts of Scottsdale and 14 other cities will be allowed to build up to two backyard rentals — one attached to the main home and one in the backyard.

Homes on larger lots could add three "casita" units.

And cities can't force added parking or require that they look similar to the main home.

Affordable housing?

Hobbs signed a second housing bill, HB2721, designed to spur the construction of new and smaller "middle housing" options like duplexes, triplexes and townhomes.

The law says Scottsdale and other cities of 75,000 or larger must allow builders to put those homes on a portion of all new single family lots and all those within 1 mile of a central business district.

Those areas are mainly filled with older neighborhoods that predate Arizona's population explosion and suburban sprawl and some are highly prized by families that work in downtowns.

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns, which urged the veto on the casita bill, negotiated with builders, housing advocates and the bill sponsor to limit the reach of the middle housing measure and supported it in its final form.

League Deputy Director Rene Guillen said his group was disappointed the governor signed the casita bill but encouraged by other housing bills that passed this year.

"We want casitas, not Airbnb's," Guillen said. "We wanted this to be a housing bill focused on housing units, not hotel rooms."

But he noted Hobbs' statement that she wanted the Legislature to work to address concerns about Airbnb's and investor groups buying properties.

"So I'm at least encouraged that there's an acknowledgment of the issue," Guillen said.

The sponsor of the two bills Hobbs signed, Rep. Michael Carbone, R-Buckeye, called the casita bill a win for "single-family homeowners being able to build a casita in their backyard.

Carbone said that "the bigger gift" will come from adding smaller, more affordable properties using his "middle housing" bill, as many single-family homes are out of reach of many families.

"We somehow got out of that type of development, where we're just building 2,000-3,000 square foot homes," he said. "We can't have those big houses anymore, they're not attainable based on income."

Builders have blamed cities, saying they were crimping their ability to react to needed housing by restrictive zoning rules and long delays. Cities fired back, saying they only approve zoning and aren't in charge of building and noted a huge backlog of approved lots developers are sitting on.

Hobbs noted that the Arizona she grew up in was one where a middle class family could buy their own home and said she's working to make that possible again.

"In the past year alone, we have made dramatic strides towards making that the reality again for the next generation," she said.

She congratulated herself for signing legislation "to streamline rezoning and commercial to residential conversion."

'Far worse bill'

Hobbs did veto one major housing bill pushed by Republican leaders of the Legislature.

The "Arizona Starter Homes Act" would have required cities to allow very small homes and lots anywhere and preempted many city zoning laws.

She called that bill in her March 18 veto letter "unprecedented legislation that would put Arizonans at the center of a housing reform experiment with unclear outcomes."

Whitehead said she lobbied against it, adding that while she was disappointed the casita bill passed, "I'm grateful that my advocacy helped defeat a far worse bill, HB2570.

"HB2570 would've eliminated single family zoning."

Capitol Media Services contributed to this story.