Laveen man sentenced to 2 consecutive life sentences in pair of Mesa murders

A Laveen man was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after he was convicted of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two people during a drug purchase in Mesa.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that Aaron Thomas obtained a gun, mask and gloves before meeting with a man to buy drugs from him on Jan. 28, 2022. When the man opened the door of the residence and turned his back, Thomas raised his handgun and shot the man in the back, MCAO officials said.

"As Thomas was about to leave with the stolen drugs, a second victim started screaming, begging for her life," the attorney's office said. "Once again, without hesitation, he shot her multiple times before shooting the first victim again at point-blank range."

Officials identified the two victims as Mottio Paschal, 32, and Makinley Charnoski, 24.

Investigators obtained DNA from a retaining wall Thomas had touched during the incident, along with video footage from multiple cameras placing him at the scene. Officers tracked Thomas to his home in Laveen, where he was arrested and booked into jail. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office noted that Thomas had prior felonies and was a prohibited possessor.

Thomas was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed robbery and one count of burglary.

“In two minutes, this man killed two people in such a cold-blooded, calculated way, making prison for the rest of his life the right place for him to be,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a written statement.

Reach breaking news and public safety reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @PerryVandell.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Laveen man convicted to 2 consecutive life sentences for Mesa murders