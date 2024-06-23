Laurinburg man charged with murder in shooting death of his father, deputies say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County man is facing a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of his father, authorities said on Sunday.

Rashawn L. Williams, 22, of Laurinburg, is currently in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Robeson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday afternoon responded to 50 Dijour Drive in St. Paul’s in reference to a person who had been shot. Ronnie Williams, 42, later died of his injuries.

Officials said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170.



