Lauren Boebert Wins Republican Primary In Colorado's 4th District

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) won the Republican primary election in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Boebert beat five other Republicans and will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the general election for the seat vacated by former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who retired early this year.

Boebert bailed on her own district, Colorado’s 3rd, after barely surviving a challenge from Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. Buck’s district leans more Republican and may give Boebert a better shot of prevailing in November.

But Boebert’s baggage has only gotten heavier since she first brought her gun-toting brand to Congress in 2021. Last fall, she was ejected from a Denver performance of the touring Broadway musical “Beetlejuice” for vaping and causing a ruckus with a male companion. She denied vaping during the performance, but security footage showed she had.

Nevertheless, Boebert has sought to contrast herself with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), another House Republican who draws attention for caustic and false statements. After Greene derailed a hearing by insulting a Democratic colleague last month, Boebert joined Democrats in voting to reprimand Greene and also apologized to the American people on her colleague’s behalf.

Buck announced his retirement following disagreements with his party on election denialism, impeaching President Joe Biden and other issues. The Republican Party, especially in the House of Representatives, has purged itself of dissenting voices.