Lauren Boebert wins Republican CD4 nomination in Colorado primary election

On June 25, voters took to the polls in the primary election to select their choice for their Democratic and Republican candidates ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

There was also a special election to identify who will replace former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo. — who stepped down from his seat representing the 4th Congressional District on March 22 — for the remainder of the term.

Below are the unofficial results from contested races with ties to Larimer County. Vote totals below are from the Secretary of State's Office except where noted.

Unofficial does not mean the results are wrong or a guess, Jeff Mustin from the Secretary of State's Office told the Coloradoan, but rather that all votes have not yet been certified by election officials, which is a process that can take some time. Mustin said official results can be expected by July 22.

4th Congressional District special election results

Republican Greg Lopez won the nomination with 95,945 votes.

Democrat Trisha Calvarese had 56,663 votes.

Libertarian Hannah Goodman had 8,633 votes.

Approval Voting Party candidate Frank Atwood had 3,129 votes.

4th Congressional District Republican results

Lauren Boebert won the nomination with 52,041 votes.

Jerry Sonnenberg had 17,318 votes.

Deborah Flora had 16,404 votes.

Richard Holtorf had 12,942 votes.

Mike Lynch had 12,756 votes.

Peter Yu had 8,452 votes.

4th Congressional District Democratic results

Trisha Calvarese won the nomination with 21,861 votes.

Ike McCorkle had 19,856 votes.

John Padora had 6,591 votes.

2nd Congressional District Board of Education Member, Democratic results

Kathy Gebhardt won the nomination with 46,691 votes.

Marisol Rodriguez had 36,170 votes.

4th Congressional District Board of Education Member, Republican results

Kristi Burton Brown won the nomination with 53,972 votes.

Saundra Larsen had 47,391 votes.

Colorado Senate District 23 Republican results

Incumbent Barbara Kirkmeyer won the nomination with 13,802 votes.

Natallie Abshier had 5,358 votes.

Colorado House District 49 Democratic results

Lesley Smith won with nomination with 9,372 votes.

Max Woodfin had 3,584 votes.

Colorado House District 52 Democratic results

Yara Zokaie won the nomination with 6,589 votes.

Ethnie Treick had 3,967 votes.

Colorado House District 65 Republican results

Lori Garcia Sander won the nomination with 8,134 votes.

Trent Lane Leisy had 4,892 votes.

Larimer County Commissioner District 3 Republican results

These results are according to unofficial results from the Larimer County Clerk and Recorder as of an 11:25 p.m. update Tuesday. The county was expected to release updated totals Wednesday afternoon.

Ben "Uncle Benny" Aste won the nomination with 16,791 votes.

Paul Rennemeyer had 11,665 votes.

