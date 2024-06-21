Lauren Boebert Tells Steve Bannon About The Need For Morals In Jaw-Dropping Chat

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) pontificated to ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon about the need for morals on his War Room podcast Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

The two were discussing Louisiana’s controversial mandate that public school classrooms display the Ten Commandments. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed the legislation into law on Wednesday. Boebert praised “great friend” Landry and was all-in.

“This is something we need all throughout our nation ... because we need morals back in our nation, back in our schools,” she said in a clip surfaced by MeidasTouch Network. “If there’s anything we are going to present in front of our children, it’s going to be, it should be, the word of God. Because this is the one truth that is never going to change and never going to leave them. It’s not some woke fad of the day that you can get cancelled for believing in 10 years from now.”

And if there is anything that will rile up people on X, the former Twitter, it’s people living in glass houses who throw stones.

Boebert was infamously tossed from a staging of “Beetlejuice” after vaping, talking and groping her date during the performance. She and her campaign falsely denied her disruptive behavior before video emerged and she apologized.

Bannon is scheduled to head to prison in a matter of days for defying a Jan. 6-related subpoena and faces a trial on another matter ― allegedly defrauding contributors to a fund to build a southern border wall.

X users went after Boebert, pointing out the “irony” and calling her a “hypocrite.”

“We HAVE to get a firm grip on this problem,” Keith Olbermann of “Countdown” cracked.

Here are more responses that unsurprisingly riff on her night at the theater.

Maybe they should put them up in every theater too. — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 21, 2024

Oh that’s rich coming from Ms Beetlejuice herself !!! 😆 pic.twitter.com/nTwSqOdThB — That Cat Zoe🇺🇸 (@ThatCatZoe) June 21, 2024

I mean... in for a penny in for a pound.



It doesn't get more on the nose that Ms. Boebert either has zero self-awareness to the irony in these moments, or is so committed to grift at the level of her convicted felon idol that she no longer feels any shame or embarrassment. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) June 21, 2024

what a hypocrite — MikeVanDervort (@MikeVanDervort) June 21, 2024

Boebert brutalizing irony and satire. pic.twitter.com/sSuNXYyTGV — Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) June 21, 2024

Related...