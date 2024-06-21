Lauren Boebert Opponent Films Campaign Ad In 'Beetlejuice' Theater Seat

“Beetlejuice” is rearing its ugly head once again for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), this time in the form of a political opponent’s campaign ad.

John Padora, a Democrat running against Boebert to replace Republican Ken Buck in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, says he filmed his video in the exact seat at the Denver theater where Boebert sat in September, when she and a date were escorted out of a “Beetlejuice” musical for vaping and being disruptive.

In the ad, Padora points out that Boebert is switching over to Colorado’s 4th District from the 3rd. The move, announced last year, meant that she could avoid a rematch against a Democrat in the 3rd who outraised her.

“I’m sitting in the very same seat that Lauren Boebert got kicked out of, the same way she got kicked out of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Padora says in the video. “Now she’s picked up her bags and fled to eastern Colorado to run in the 4th Congressional District.”

Let's send @laurenboebert packing. ✌️ Can you chip in $5 or $10 today so we can win this?! https://t.co/nVRiuji3cwpic.twitter.com/jMd7FCYGjV — John Padora for Congress (CO-4) (@PadoraforCO) June 20, 2024

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office for comment on the ad but did not receive an immediate response.

Boebert has been plagued with “Beetlejuice” references throughout her campaign in the 4th District.

During a debate in May, moderator Kyle Clark brought up the incident and bluntly asked:

Did you apologize for the behavior that went on with you and your date, or the vaping ... or did you apologize for lying to voters about what you did that night and the disrespect that you showed to service workers that night? What specifically were you apologizing for?

Earlier that month, when Boebert visited a Washington university as students protested Israel’s war in Gaza, demonstrators mocked her by chanting, “Beetlejuice.”

Boebert was also taunted by a fellow Republican in January, when Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) told guests at the Washington Press Club Foundation’s annual Congressional Dinner: “I know it’s date night for some of you, but no inappropriate touching. That includes you, Lauren Boebert. No vaping, either.”

Despite all the ridicule and accusations of carpetbagging, Boebert has a good chance of winning next week’s GOP primary election in the 4th District. In a late May poll, 40% of respondents said they would vote for her.

