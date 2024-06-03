Lauren Boebert left squirming after she is confronted over Beetlejuice saga during Republican debate

Lauren Boebert pushes back during a Republican debate on Friday after confronted over the ‘Beetlejuice’ scandal (9 News / screengrab)

Colorado Republicans got a front row seat on Friday to watch congresswoman Lauren Boebert own up to her scandalous night at the theater last fall during a fiery GOP debate.

After a slew of controversial public incidents, Ms Boebert is trying to remain in Congress by switching from her seat in Colorado’s third district to its more conservative fourth district where a spot has opened up after GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s retirement.

The Colorado primary takes place on June 25.

Ms Boebert was kicked out of Denver theater during a production of the musical Beetlejuice last September after vaping, singing, taking flash photos, and groping her date in the dark venue. At first she denied the incident - until video surveillance was released.

Boebert appeared in Denver on Friday with six other GOP candidates — state Rep Richard Holtorf, state Rep Mike Lynch, conservative radio host Deborah Flora, Logan County CommissionerJerry Sonnenberg and finance executive Peter Yu — for a televised debate.

During the debate, a moderator asked whether Boebert wanted to “talk about the theater thing.” Ms Boebert said she has “owned up to my night out in Denver.”

She added: “I’ve gone on that public apology tour…but I’m not going to continue to live life in shame and be beat up by this.”

The moderator, 9News Denver anchor Kyle Clark, then suggested that her apology wasn’t enough.

“Did you apologize to Ms Boebert apologize for your behavior that went on with you and your date…or did you apologize to lying to voters and for the disrespect you showed to service workers that night?” he asked

Becoming visibly irked, Boebert shot back: “I don’t believe there was disrespect. There were things that were taken out of context. It’s been reported that I flipped someone off and I did not. So I think it’s been mischaracterized.”

The Colorado Republican then accused Clark of releasing the footage and showing the public a very “private moment.”

“Certainly,” Clark replied, as Boebert tried to talk over him. “It was very important to figure out whether you were telling the truth or whether a public agency was lying about your conduct. Either way was very important for folks to find out.”

The Independent has contacted Boebert’s office for comment on the debate.

Last month, Boebert was heckled by protesters chanting “Beetlejuice” when she visited George Washington University’s campus amid pro-Gaza protests.

In December 2023, the GOP firebrand announced she planned to run for election in a different district. At the time, she called the decision “a fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family.” Her move came after she narrowly defeated her Democratic rival in 2022.

A month after her announcement, a straw poll with eight competitors revealed the Colorado congresswoman finishing in fifth place, earning just 12 out of the 117 votes cast.

A more recent poll revealed that Boebert’s district switch may not have been a favorable move. In May, a poll revealed that Democratic candidate Ian McCorkle was leading Boebert 41 per cent to 27 per cent.