Say What?!? Lauren Boebert Gushes Over How 'Pretty' Trump Is When He Sleeps

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was given a blunt wakeup call by her critics on Thursday after her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump amid reports he keeps falling asleep during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“I think he’s praying,” she said after Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) detailed all the times Trump is said to have dozed in court. “But if he is sleeping, y’know, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps. Maybe it’s an endearing moment of prayer, though.”

Here’s how Garcia described Trump’s courtroom naps:

Rep. @RobertGarcia details the many times Sleepy Don has fallen asleep in court: “It's not President Biden who's not sharp. It's in fact Donald Trump, who is too tired and sleepy to stay awake through his own criminal trial” pic.twitter.com/U1nu6Vve55 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 17, 2024

Boebert also explained what happens when she nods off in public.

“I know when I fall asleep on airplanes my mouth kinda drops open,” she said. “And y’know his mouth is kinda tight-lipped, so maybe it’s just a somber moment of thought.”

The conspiracy theorist and “Beetlejuice” fan also said the Trump trial is “kinda slow” and she can see why someone would take a nap there:

Boebert says Trump isn’t sleeping, he’s praying but if he is sleeping, he looks pretty while he sleeps. pic.twitter.com/PHIxDOIm7b — Acyn (@Acyn) May 17, 2024

Boebert’s critics weren’t buying the notion that Trump was having an “an endearing moment of prayer” during all the times multiple witnesses reported that he was snoozing during the trial:

Praying is always the most likely scenario for Trump. Two Corinthians. https://t.co/9ZiHGPZy6x — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 17, 2024

It’s true. He is a deeply religious man. pic.twitter.com/Py3dj9VbYM — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 17, 2024

It's crazy she doesn't find this embarrassing at all. — Double_Anarchy (@Double_Anarchy3) May 17, 2024

Gropert is beyond help. 🤦♀️ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 17, 2024