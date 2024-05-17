Say What?!? Lauren Boebert Gushes Over How 'Pretty' Trump Is When He Sleeps

Ed Mazza
·2 min read
3
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was given a blunt wakeup call by her critics on Thursday after her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump amid reports he keeps falling asleep during his criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“I think he’s praying,” she said after Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) detailed all the times Trump is said to have dozed in court. “But if he is sleeping, y’know, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps. Maybe it’s an endearing moment of prayer, though.”

Here’s how Garcia described Trump’s courtroom naps:

Boebert also explained what happens when she nods off in public.

“I know when I fall asleep on airplanes my mouth kinda drops open,” she said. “And y’know his mouth is kinda tight-lipped, so maybe it’s just a somber moment of thought.”

The conspiracy theorist and “Beetlejuice” fan also said the Trump trial is “kinda slow” and she can see why someone would take a nap there:

Boebert’s critics weren’t buying the notion that Trump was having an “an endearing moment of prayer” during all the times multiple witnesses reported that he was snoozing during the trial: