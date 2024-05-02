Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received an embarrassing reminder during her visit on Wednesday to an encampment set up by George Washington University students who are protesting Israel’s war in Gaza.

The far-right congresswoman was greeted with chants of “Beetlejuice,” a clear reference to her booting from a Denver theater in September for vaping and groping her then-date during a performance of the hit musical.

Rep. Lauren Boebert used a bullhorn during a press conference at the George Washington University Gaza encampment. Hundreds of students opposed to the far-right Republicans who visited the camp chanted over and frequently drowned out the members of Congress. ALLISON BAILEY via Getty Images

Someone also stood behind Boebert with a sign bearing the production’s name as she addressed protesters via a bullhorn.

Boebert toured the encampment with other Republican lawmakers. She accused the protesters of being “very disrespectful” to their fellow students and threatened that Congress could cut the school’s funding.

At another point during Boebert’s visit, she unsuccessfully tried to rip down a Palestinian flag that had been put on a statue of George Washington.

“This is America, and that shit needs to come down,” she said in footage that went viral on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Related...