Lauren Boebert’s ‘Exact Opposite’ Attack On Joe Biden Has The Exact Opposite Effect

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest hot take on President Joe Biden went awry as critics mockingly flipped her comments in reply.

“Joe Biden is the exact opposite of everything that an American President should be,” Boebert wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

Joe Biden is the exact opposite of everything that an American President should be. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 28, 2024

The vast majority of respondents slammed Boebert’s post, with many telling her she is the exact opposite of what a U.S. congresswoman should be.

Some reminded Boebert of her most recent controversies, including that moment in the audience of a “Beetlejuice” production.

Lauren Boebert is the exact opposite of everything that an American Congresswoman should be.



Fixed it for you. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) March 28, 2024

You are the exact opposite of what a U.S. Congresswoman should be. — Let it Ride 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@kathrynresists) March 28, 2024

You’re everything a House of Representatives member shouldn’t be. — Itachi Uchiha 🌹 (@danny_itachi) March 28, 2024

And Lauren Boebert a/k/a Bobo is the exact opposite of what a US Representative should be.. what an embarrassment she is… — Bo (@Boblaze426) March 28, 2024

I swear we live on two different planets — Patrick Keschl (@PatrickKeschl) March 28, 2024

You will be so missed in the next Congress. Whenever I see your name in a headline I know it will be a big laugh. Thanks for the memories. — Overeducated Female, Allegedly 🌈✊🏽🇺🇸🌎☮️🗽 (@OvereducatedFem) March 28, 2024

