Lauren Boebert campaigns to ‘deport them all’

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is campaigning for a new seat after her move from the Western Slope to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Her campaign messages are much like those from years past, with the congresswoman even releasing a political ad where she said: “We need to shut down the border, build the wall and deport them all.”

Greg Lopez talks priorities should he win election to Congress

On this week’s “Colorado Point of View,” Boebert expands on her positions on immigration, the southern border and getting things done in Washington.

Meanwhile, political analysts discuss the historic guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump, for which he could face prison time as he continues his campaign for the 2024 election.

Watch the full episode in the video player above. “Colorado Point of View” airs weekends on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.