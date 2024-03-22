Laurel Volunteer Fire Department steer unusual rescue
On Tuesday evening, the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a car wreck on Highway 212.
On Tuesday evening, the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a car wreck on Highway 212.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that — and it's 40% off.
Here's what you should do if you have any of these potentially risky items in your home.
Several gunmen opened fire at a popular concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, Russian state news agencies reported Friday.
Apple’s antitrust scrutiny has reached a fever pitch. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it filed a lawsuit accusing the company of behaving like a monopoly in locking in iPhone customers and limiting competitors building hardware and software. The lawsuit, which comes on the heels of significant antitrust cases against Apple outside the U.S., is a wide-ranging and complicated affair, but we’re covering the ins and outs of the DOJ’s case, the industry’s response and all the ongoing implications for companies and customers.
On home turf, Apple has enjoyed many years of relatively light regulatory scrutiny compared to Big Tech peers. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) opened a monopoly case against Google back in October 2020, for instance. It followed with a second antitrust case at the start of last year, targeting Google's adtech.
Williams didn't bring a spare chassis to Australia.
"The Autopian" reports that owners of kei trucks are running into more problems registering their vehicles, and an organization formed to fight back.
The best used cars to buy in 2023 include small and midsize cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, and even a couple of used electric cars.
2025 Ram 1500 full-size pickup truck now has fuel economy numbers, and the Hurricane inline-six delivers better numbers than the V8 it replaces.
Independent auto repair shops score high marks for affordability, reliability and convenience, Consumer Reports says, while dealers struggle.
As Apple faces down the barrel of a U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) antitrust lawsuit, one might assume that references to the Cupertino company's existing anti-competitive headwinds in Europe would be peppered liberally throughout the DOJ's complaint -- just for a little extra context and moral support, if nothing else. The one time that Europe is explicitly mentioned, however, is in relation to Apple's grip on digital wallets, NFC and mobile payment technology within its iOS ecosystem.
In its wide-ranging antitrust complaint against Apple and its iPhone business, the U.S. Justice Department takes specific aim against Apple's massive financial business, specifically how it uses Apple Pay to block competition and make billions of dollars a year in the process. The DOJ alleges that Apple is not only stifling competition among payment services, but it is also potentially stifling innovation, since the fees that banks and others fork out to play with Apple Pay make them less inclined to develop other kinds of services that might rival Apple. Apple Pay is no stranger to regulatory controversy.
A good storage solution can really help clear the clutter. Check out these top-picks from Fleximounts, now on sale for the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple in federal court, accusing it of violating antitrust laws by making its hardware and software products largely inaccessible to competitors.
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.
Kia K4 small sedan revealed ahead of New York International Auto Show. It will replace the Forte in the U.S.
Which underdogs could wreck your bracket in the first round?
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Round tips off today.