Laurel school board approves tentative budget

May 31—In a special-called board meeting on Tuesday, the Laurel County Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 tentative budget and funding for the North and South Laurel High School auxiliary gymnasiums.

Following an opening prayer led by board member Tony Krahenbuhl, Superintendent Denise Griebel began her report.

"The last student attendance day was May 24, graduation ceremonies for both North and South Laurel High School were held May 25, and today was closing day for staff, so Laurel County schools have had another safe and successful school year," Griebel shared.

Additionally mentioned, summer school begins on Monday, June 3, for elementary and middle school students and comes to a close on Friday, June 28. For high school students, however, summer school extends to July 12.

Following the report, Supt. Griebel expressed her excitement and gratitude toward the building of the auxiliary gyms then welcomed David Jackson and Ray Vaske to begin the discussion surrounding them. Board members then gave approval to award bids for the South Laurel High School Auxiliary Gymnasium Project Release #2 and the North Laurel High School Auxiliary Gymnasium Project Release #2.

"Both of them are auxiliary gyms, but they both are customized to each side of town," Griebel stated.

The superintendent additionally requested the use of Capital Funds to partially support the construction of the auxiliary gyms.

"We'll be using some ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) dollars, we'll be selling some bonds, and then some Capital Funds to secure construction of those auxiliary gyms," Griebel stated.

The request was approved.

The 2024-2025 tentative budget was then addressed and approved, including a 1% raise effective July 2024.

"The timing of the tentative budget, here in May, allows for better, more accurate predictions of the district's financial standing. At this time, we know the following example revenue sources: the district should receive an increase of $1.4 million in SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding for next year, and the proposal legislation was passed for partial support of school resource officers up to $20,000 per officer per campus, but right now, we don't have a definitive dollar amount what that would be," she shared.

Griebel also explained that the district leadership team is continuously keeping track of the district's financial position and has been diligent in their efforts to increase their contingency while additionally maintaining the district's standards of success, quality, safety, and equity.

Various positions, programs, resources, and operational costs for the 2024-2025 school year were reviewed for need and effectiveness, resulting in a decrease in many areas.

"The following changes will be implemented, which will provide savings to the general fund: one I'll address is staffing allocations have been calculated per the state's requirements and it results in a decrease of 10 teacher positions across the district. Due to the exhaustion of ESSER funds, which are to be spent or encumbered by September of 2024, two classified positions were eliminated, that were solely supported by ESSER, and a few content and/or managerial programs and resources will not be purchased for the next school year and beyond," Superintendent Griebel stated.

Additionally, they will be budgeting to provide three buses per year rather than six.

The district's working budget will be presented in September this year.