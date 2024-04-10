Laurel school board approves student insurance bid, ASAP grant

Apr. 10—An extended day of Spring Break on Monday prevented recognition of student achievements at the Laurel County Board of Education's meeting, but students remained on the forefront of the discussions.

Superintendent Denise Griebel said the bid for student insurance for fiscal year 2025 had had only one response — from Bob Roberts Agency.

"They've had the bid for the past several years and the staff said they've had good response with them, for paying claims quickly," she explained.

Griebel added that the insurance coverage bids had been advertised, as is required, but Robert's was the sole response.

Board members approved that bid, although the amount was not stated.

Board chair Joe Karr then said he would like to see the school district take bids for other types of coverage, specifically mentioning fleet insurance.

"I'd just like to get the information out there and see if we can get a better rate," he added.

Board members also approved an agreement between the Laurel County Board of Education and the local Kentucky ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy) for a Harm Reduction grant. Griebel explained that the grant would be used to focus on opioid abuse.

"Through this grant we have Narcan to all our schools and have staff training," Griebel said.

A Preschool Assistant for London Elementary and a Special Needs Assistant for Bush Elementary were re-created during Monday's meeting.

Construction projects were also reviewed before board members and school officials.

David Jackson with Hacker Bros. and Andrew Owen with Sherman Carter Barnhart presented slides of the progress that included Laurel County Day Treatment and South Laurel High School. They also provided updates on the artificial turf installation at both high school softball and baseball fields.

Owen said the playing fields offered the mascot symbols behind the batters box and in the outfield. The school initials are also displayed in the outfield part of the playing fields.

"I'm anxious to see these on Google maps," Owen said. "They will stand out prominently."

"And I understand they are playing ball on these now," he added.

The Laurel County Day Treatment renovation is well into Phase III. Jackson said some issues with supplies had hindered part of the construction but that it was going well.

He also showed slides of the construction at SLHS with the cafeteria and media center expansions. This construction also required some revisions to the entrance into the school, which now features skylights to utilize natural light. The construction project also includes a student section where students can mingle between classes.

The next meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education will be on Monday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office on Main Street.