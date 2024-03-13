Laurel Libby of Auburn to seek third term in State House

Mar. 13—AUBURN — First-term state Rep. Laurel Libby said Wednesday that she plans to seek reelection to her State House seat.

Libby, a Republican whose House District 90 includes Minot and a section of Auburn, said she was weighing for several months whether to run for the State House or an open state Senate seat.

Libby will face Daniel Campbell, an Auburn Democrat, in the November general election. Neither candidate yet faces a primary challenger.

Libby, who ran unopposed in 2022, said she chose to run again for her House seat because she wants to "make the most difference in Maine's fight for freedom."

"While the decision was a tough one, particularly given the multiple compelling rationale regarding running for Senate, the answer to that question is... The Maine House of Representatives!" she wrote on a Facebook page for her campaign.

"I believe the House has the best opportunity to gain the majority, and thus, at least halt the current tyrannical agenda that is advancing in Augusta," Libby said.

In a news release, she wrote, "I am excited to be launching Libby 2024, and thankful to have the opportunity to serve our community for another two years."

"I am committed to continuing to bring transparency to state government and advancing policies that create economic opportunities allowing businesses, individuals, and families alike to flourish; policies that help every child access the education that fits their needs; and policies that strip away the bureaucracy hindering access to quality, affordable, and accessible health care," she said.

Libby, a Bangor native, worked for 13 years as a nurse at Maine Medical Center in Portland and at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. More recently, the mother of five started Dawson Interiors, an interior decorating and real estate staging company.

