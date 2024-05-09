Laurel Hill man charged with murder in Lee County

May 9—A Laurel Hill man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Red Springs man. Both cities are between Fayetteville and the South Carolina border.

The crime was allegedly committed in Lee County on May 23 last year, according to an indictment.

Jerry Franklin Benton, 55, was arrested on July 6 the day after an arrest warrant was issued. He was indicted on July 10.

The victim in the case is Kevin Lee Usher, 50, according to a court document.

Pending restitution in the case is listed at $7,531 for funeral expenses, according to a filing by the North Carolina Crime Victims Compensation Fund.

The claimant is Sammy Ray Usher Sr. of Hamlet, the victim's father.

On Dec. 4, Lee County Superior Court Judge C. Winston Gilchrist issued an order allowing Benton to have supervised visits with a minor child if allowed by the Department of Social Services or the juvenile court.

The order also required an electronic monitor for Benton. He was ordered to have no contact with a "Mrs. Benton."

Benton posted a $250,000 bond on Dec. 11 after his bond was reduced on Dec. 5.

A trial in the case was tentatively set for November in a scheduling order issued by visiting Judge William Taylor Browne on May 2. Browne is a Randolph County Superior Court judge.

The case is being prosecuted by Emily Anne Everest. The defense attorney is Fred D. Webb Jr.