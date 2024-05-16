Laura Kelly vetoes major tax cuts for Kansans without setting a date for special session

As promised, Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a major tax cut package, but she hasn't yet called Kansas lawmakers back to Topeka for the special session she promised.

Kelly on Thursday vetoed Senate Bill 37, the Legislature's latest try at enacting significant tax relief for all Kansans after previous attempts failed. The package of income, property and sales tax cuts was one of the last bills passed before the Legislature adjourned for the year on April 30.

Kelly has long promised to call a special session if lawmakers didn't send her a tax cut plan she would sign. More than two weeks have passed since the Legislature adjourned, and Kelly has yet to do so. She also hasn't offered a new tax cut plan.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed three tax cut bills on Thursday. She has not yet called lawmakers back to Topeka for a special session.

"I recognize that Kansans desperately need tax relief," Kelly said in a statement. "I will be working with legislative leaders to come to a compromise, forging a bipartisan tax cuts plan that will responsibly provide tax relief for all Kansans without threatening our state's future fiscal stability.

"Next week, I will be announcing the date of a special legislative session so we can deliver comprehensive, sustainable tax cuts. If we all work together, an affordable, bipartisan tax plan can be passed in less than a day."

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said Kelly "has opted for the 'my-way-or-the-highway' approach." He said in the promised special session, lawmakers "will act as quickly as possible and give her yet another attempt to sign real tax relief."

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, pointed to the $84,000-a-day cost of a special session. He accused Kelly of playing "games" and "wasting your money on a needless and spiteful special session."

Hawkins said Kelly's actions cause "further delay of much-needed tax relief, despite the state's ample surplus and positive financial outlook. The Legislature has worked together in a bipartisan manner and jumped through multiple hoops in hopes of hitting her ever-moving targets and our focus remains solidly on returning excess taxpayer dollars to Kansans regardless of the unreasonable challenges posed by the Governor."

Kelly likewise accused legislators of being the ones playing games.

"I have given the Legislature several roadmaps to fiscally responsible tax cuts since January," she said. "Instead, they played political games with reckless tax policies, and I vetoed them. I said irresponsible tax policies would lead to a special session. So here we are. While I applaud the spirit of bipartisanship, this tax cut package, passed at the 11th hour of the last day of the Legislative session, misses the mark."

Kelly also vetoed two smaller tax cut bills on Thursday, which she said was in-part because "lack of a fiscally responsible tax cut bill jeopardizes other tax policy passed before adjournment."

"The Legislature cannot overpromise tax cuts without considering the overall cost to the state for future years," she said. "We cannot start with our expenses and then look at our income. Families and businesses do not budget like that; neither should Kansas."

House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, and Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, spoke to reporters on May 1 after the Legislature adjourned for the year after passing a major tax cut plan that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed on Thursday.

Laura Kelly vetoed 3 major tax cut bills this year

SB 37 is the third major tax cut bill — and one of at least seven total — the governor has vetoed this year, which comes on the heels of vetoing a major tax cut bill last year.

While Republicans and Democrats alike have said that tax relief was a major priority for them this year, they have struggled to find an agreement on a package that could become law.

Kelly and her staff had promised a veto of SB 37 since before lawmakers passed it late into the night of the last day of the legislative session, which came a day after the Senate failed by one vote to override Kelly's veto of a similar tax cut package.

The first veto was of a bill featuring a flat income tax that Republicans pushed in January was one of the first major actions of the 2024 legislative session.

Kelly vetoed that bill, House Bill 2284, because "I refuse to sign into law a reckless flat tax that would take us back to Brownback while doing next to nothing for the middle class." The bill had a projected cost of $583 million a year by fiscal year 2027.

After failing to override the veto due to dissent from a handful of House Republicans, GOP legislative leadership abandoned the flat tax idea for this year.

They tried to work out a deal with Kelly on a plan that would have cost $436 million a year by fiscal year 2029, which was accepted by the Senate but rejected by the House. That resulted in a reworking of House Bill 2036, which was passed in April on the last day of the regular legislative session.

Kelly then vetoed it, calling it "too expensive" because the annual cost was $469 million a year by 2029. The House saw bipartisan support for the plan, but the Senate saw bipartisan opposition, and an override attempt failed.

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

