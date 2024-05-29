Laura Kelly calls long-promised special session for Kansas tax cuts for June 18

Gov. Laura Kelly is now calling a special session of the Kansas Legislature in an attempt to find a compromise on tax cuts.

Kelly announced Wednesday that she will use her constitutional authority to reconvene legislators on June 18. The formal proclamation is forthcoming.

"I am committed to working with the Legislature to deliver responsible, sustainable tax cuts for all Kansans," Kelly said in a statement. "A special session provides the opportunity for bipartisan collaboration on comprehensive tax relief that does not threaten Kansas' solid fiscal foundation. By working together, we can swiftly come to a compromise to put more money back into Kansans' pockets."

Why special session date announced later than expected

The announcement came later than expected.

Kelly's staff had promised a veto of the latest major tax cut package even before lawmakers passed it on April 30, the last day of the legislative session. When Kelly vetoed Senate Bill 37 on May 16, she said, "Next week, I will be announcing the date of a special legislative session so we can deliver comprehensive, sustainable tax cuts."

But no announcement came that following week, which Kelly's staff attributed to "ongoing conversations with legislative leaders about the availability of their caucuses in order to determine the best date."

Kelly didn't unveil a new tax cut proposal.

Where Kansas legislators and governor differ on tax cuts

While the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature have found many areas of agreement on components of a major tax cut package, differences remain over the structure of income tax cuts and particularly on the fiscal note.

Lawmakers sent three major tax cut packages to the governor, and all were vetoed — as were relatively smaller tax cut plans. Two did not have supermajority support in both chambers to override the veto, while the third was vetoed after the session ended and lawmakers had left Topeka.

"The sad reality is this $84,000+ a day special session could have been completely avoided because the legislature already delivered a bipartisan, sustainable tax relief plan that was fully vetted by our highly qualified legislative tax committees," House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, said in a statement. "Instead, the Kelly/Toland Administration chose to play election-year political games, opting to continue to move the goalposts and refuse to compromise all at Kansas taxpayers' expense.

"We've been attempting to compromise with the Governor's office all year so I'm hopeful that she's finally feeling the pressure to put an end to this and join the overwhelming majority of legislators who are ready to deliver tax relief to all Kansans."

Jason Alatidd is a Statehouse reporter for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jalatidd@gannett.com. Follow him on X @Jason_Alatidd.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas governor calls special session on tax cuts after vetoing bills