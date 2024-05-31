Laura Jarrett recounts what it was like to read Trump’s historic verdict on live TV

NBC News senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett thrives under pressure. So Jarrett was ready to go the afternoon of May 30, when a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Nightly News’ Lester Holt were delivering a special report, when suddenly Jarrett’s voice could heard in the background. It was urgent.

“Guys! We need to go,” Jarrett said. “We need to go.”

“Go,” Savannah said.

The cameras then turned to Jarrett, who read off each count, one by one. Trump became the first former United States president to be convicted of felony crimes.

It’s moments like this that inspired Jarrett to leave her career practicing law to become a legal analyst on TV.

“I’ve always loved putting the puzzle pieces together and figuring out how to tell a complicated story in the most straightforward and compelling way as possible,” Jarrett previously told TODAY.com.

Here, Jarrett recounts what was going through her mind at that historic moment.

“IN THIS MOMENT, my thoughts were this: Be calm. Play it straight. You know this case. Those of us who cover high profile legal cases are used to pressure.

But 5:00 p.m. on Thursday — when former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes — was next level. I went to law school, I clerked for judges, I practiced law, and I gave it all up — for this. This was the moment that sealed that I made the right choice.

I thought carefully about my dress, and more importantly — sneakers! I knew it could be a long day, but the bathroom situation when waiting outside of court is always tricky. Turns out when you are reading ‘guilty’ on live television 34 times with millions watching, you forget you sort of needed to pee.

As I looked at the first ‘G’ for count of the jury’s verdict on our Google spreadsheet entered by our intrepid correspondent in the courtroom, Tom Winter, I felt eerily relaxed. But then you realize, you have 33 more to go! So I just kept going. We had a plan. And I love a plan. So I kept at it.

I haven’t seen my two young children in days. But on Friday morning, for the first time in weeks, I will walk my son to school. His very last day of pre-school. Because he has his mama back.”

Laura Jarrett and kids. (Courtesy Laura Jarrett)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com