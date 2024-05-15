Laura Ingraham's Rhetorical Question About Trump Gets Brutal Series Of Answers

Laura Ingraham is talking about credibility issues, and it’s safe to say critics don’t think she’s the expert.

The Fox News host was in the Manhattan courtroom for former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial on Tuesday. In the evening, she told viewers that the experience showed her that the New York justice system is beyond “badly broken, it’s perverted and it’s poisonous.”

“How do you get to the point where you think Stormy Daniels and Jughead Cohen are more credible than Donald J. Trump?” she asked.

Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, testified on Monday and Tuesday. Last week, porn actor Stormy Daniels took the stand to discuss a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006.

At the heart of the case is a $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels just before the 2016 election to stop her from publicizing her story. Trump is charged with falsifying business records to obscure reimbursements he made to Cohen for the transaction. Trump denies the affair and all charges.

Trump’s defense has sought to cast Cohen and Daniels as Trump-haters who can’t be trusted, pointing to negative statements both witnesses have made about the former president.

The presumptive GOP nominee for president made, according to a Washington Post tracker, more than 30,000 false or misleading statements during his presidency.

Fox News also isn’t exactly known for its reliability as a news source, having reached a $787.5 million settlement with a voting systems company last year in a massive defamation lawsuit over its 2020 election coverage.

Ingraham’s credibility swipe didn’t get the warmest reception on X, formerly Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

“I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue were notarized.”

— Mayor Edward I. Koch, 1990 https://t.co/LCqHIHeT5O — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 15, 2024

I’ve got a functioning frontal cortex. https://t.co/SR9XZqMC6N — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 14, 2024

I pretty much made up my mind by 1986 that just about anyone would be more credible than Trump. https://t.co/8wMOhERcRJ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2024

Interesting question from a network that had to pay $787.5B for lying which averages out to $1/lie. @IngrahamAnglehttps://t.co/zJfsatTBFy — Greta (@GretaGrace20) May 15, 2024

When I graduated from 2nd Grade to 3rd Grade https://t.co/Ni1J6qZgOL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 14, 2024

At around the point they didn't talk about windmills causing cancer or say that COVID could be cured by putting "lights inside you" or that Hannibal Lecter was a great guy. Can't pinpoint the exact moment, but it's in there somewhere. https://t.co/o7Ig81MP2O — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) May 15, 2024

I don’t think people who believe windmills cause cancer & who paint themselves orange everyday are credible. https://t.co/1OT9dQRuUn — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) May 14, 2024

You just need a pulse. That’s literally all it takes. https://t.co/Bro5A83GJz — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 15, 2024

Literally no one is less credible than Donald Trump, the guy who lies constantly about literally everything. https://t.co/49E8zoEDHa — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) May 15, 2024