Laura Ingraham's Latest Media Attack Gets Thrown Right Back At Her

Ed Mazza
Updated ·3 min read
374
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was mocked on Wednesday for an attack on a rival network that may have said more about herself than she intended.

Ingraham ripped NBC News for firing Ronna McDaniel after she’d spent just days on the job as a paid on-air contributor.

“The network where I actually started my TV career wouldn’t ever hire anyone like me now,” said Ingraham, who was on MSNBC years ago. McDaniel, she said, somehow “slipped through” until a staff revolt caused the network to let her go.

“The inmates took over the asylum,” Ingraham said, claiming that the network fired McDaniel only because she supports Donald Trump and didn’t denounce him on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Believe no other explanation they provide about why they got rid of her,” Ingraham insisted.

But her critics were quick to point out there’s a different reason employees were unhappy about McDaniel’s arrival, and why Ingraham would probably get an icy reception too. It’s because they lie and spread conspiracy theories.

Ingraham has also been accused of pushing white nationalist talking points on her show. In 2019, she featured white supremacist Paul Nehlen in a graphic of “prominent voices censored on social media.” A year earlier, she attacked even legal immigrants in a broadside that won the approval of prominent white supremacist David Duke.

Ingraham’s critics fired back on Wednesday: