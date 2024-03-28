Laura Ingraham's Latest Media Attack Gets Thrown Right Back At Her

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was mocked on Wednesday for an attack on a rival network that may have said more about herself than she intended.

Ingraham ripped NBC News for firing Ronna McDaniel after she’d spent just days on the job as a paid on-air contributor.

“The network where I actually started my TV career wouldn’t ever hire anyone like me now,” said Ingraham, who was on MSNBC years ago. McDaniel, she said, somehow “slipped through” until a staff revolt caused the network to let her go.

“The inmates took over the asylum,” Ingraham said, claiming that the network fired McDaniel only because she supports Donald Trump and didn’t denounce him on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters violently attacked the U.S. Capitol.

“Believe no other explanation they provide about why they got rid of her,” Ingraham insisted.

But her critics were quick to point out there’s a different reason employees were unhappy about McDaniel’s arrival, and why Ingraham would probably get an icy reception too. It’s because they lie and spread conspiracy theories.

Ingraham has also been accused of pushing white nationalist talking points on her show. In 2019, she featured white supremacist Paul Nehlen in a graphic of “prominent voices censored on social media.” A year earlier, she attacked even legal immigrants in a broadside that won the approval of prominent white supremacist David Duke.

Ingraham’s critics fired back on Wednesday:

When you think you’re talking about them but you’re really talking about you. https://t.co/JwcZoesGst — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 27, 2024

No, they wouldn't. Nobody but Fox would. https://t.co/mEYELtS8R1 — Tom (@Haudricourt) March 28, 2024

Yay! That's why we watch them, because they don't force us to listen to bigoted liars. https://t.co/vVawdHHw7I — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) March 27, 2024

Don’t be an election denier and a conspiracy theorist then, @IngrahamAngle. https://t.co/v0FjTQ4iz5 — Charlie Davis (@CharlesPDavis) March 27, 2024

No one would hire you now, Laura. You’ve proven yourself an empty, shilling mouthpiece of everything that’s wrong with the biggest persistent threat to democracy.



You’re unqualified for everything except slinging propaganda like rancid coleslaw at a soon-to-be-condemned diner. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 27, 2024

They wouldn’t hire her because she’s trash TV and often lies. Otherwise there are more than a few conservatives on MSNBC or that appear regularly. Just not insurrectionists https://t.co/q5z7VjuwWz — Jason Bell (@JBellSATX) March 27, 2024

Right. They don't hire fucking nuts. Would your network hire anyone like a real journalist? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 28, 2024

Well, you're not wrong, @IngrahamAngle.



Evidently, MSNBC has higher standards for professionalism and integrity than they did when you were there. https://t.co/EwNbfwK28L — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) March 28, 2024

Laura Ingraham making an astute observation for the first time in her wretched life. https://t.co/rI3ML7nS6d — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) March 27, 2024

You’re damn right they wouldn’t, @IngrahamAngle, because you’ve become nothing more than a cheerleader of fascists, and they see it. https://t.co/eNdQyjXePy — Turn Tennessee Blue #STANDWITHUKRAINE 🇺🇦 (@TurnTNBlue) March 27, 2024

No one should hire anyone like you now, Lauren. They shouldn’t have hired you then either. https://t.co/92OoUTqjb8 — Jim Snowden (@SnowdenJim) March 28, 2024

With good reason, Laura. 🤦♀️ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 27, 2024