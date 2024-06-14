Laura Ingraham's Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham caused consternation on social media Thursday when she foresaw “The Age of Trump” if former President Donald Trump wins back the White House in November.

“If Trump wins, 150 years from now, this will be referred to as ‘The Age of Trump,’” predicted the prime-time personality, a staunch defender of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

She likened it to historian Arthur Schlesinger’s description of former President Andrew Jackson’s impact on the country throughout the 1820s and 1830s as “The Age of Jackson.”

If Trump “picks a strong VP, and we have every reason to believe he will, and if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition, well, it could be in power for fifty years,” Ingraham continued. “It could end up changing the world, and most importantly for us, our kids, our grandkids, saving America.”

Watch from the 6-minute mark here:

Ingraham, who for years has peddled white nationalist talking points on her widely watched show, had earlier demanded Republican lawmakers who had been critical of Trump now acknowledge he was “right” about pretty much anything and everything he has ever talked about.

Trump “was right about the economy, he was right about the courts, he was right about the border, illegal aliens, China and U.S. trade,” Ingraham gleefully declared.

Critics, though, shuddered at Ingraham’s commentary:

It sounds like Laura Ingram is about to say that Donald Trump’s American Reich will live for a thousand years. pic.twitter.com/FsEaMeFkLJ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 13, 2024

I’m surprised she didn’t say 1,000 years.



Also Reagan’s legacy only worked for like 3 years after he left office. — Franklin (@franklinisbored) June 13, 2024

Psst: you’re saying the quiet fascism stuff out loud. — karen (@klsmd12) June 13, 2024

Best Biden ad ever? — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) June 13, 2024

Far right, as in neofascist — 💧Tracking the Australian Right Wing (@beccarala) June 14, 2024

They sound increasingly like Nazis — Professor Danny Blanchflower economist & fisherman (@D_Blanchflower) June 14, 2024

Policy debate? 😂



Fear porn isn’t policy — Mason (@tweetfacts2me) June 13, 2024

"LAURA INGRAHAM: It's time for everyone in the GOP to acknowledge that Trump was right"



Far Right. He still is. I acknowledge that. Thanks for the confirmation Laura. — Equilan (@Equilan) June 14, 2024

He literally has no policies.



Unless you’re a shark or a battery — Deviant ツ (@DeviantCrypto) June 13, 2024

What policy debate? It’s never about an actual policy. Just two more weeks. 🤯 — Kim 🇮🇹 (@mommavestor) June 14, 2024

Translation: A Thousand Year Reich — gatomedianoche (@gatomedianoche) June 14, 2024

Policy debate?? Who is she kidding? Shark vs battery? Windmills? Water pressure from shower head? He’s a paragon of self awareness, “I’ve gotta be the cleanest-I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created.” A man of measured words, “They want me BEHEADED… — Gayle Glade (@gmg825) June 13, 2024

Laura saying the quiet part out loud here… the Unified Reich will be firmly in control! How anyone would find that comforting is 100% beyond me. He’s a fraud, a sexual abuser, and a convicted felon… and you’d like him to be King. We hear you, and will happily vote for Biden. — Metalmark 🤘🌊 🏁 (@MarkMantis) June 13, 2024

Just an insane thing to say about a guy half the country hates who was voted out of office 3 years ago. — Mal Reynolds (@Ma1Reyno1ds) June 13, 2024

Ingraham is building Trump up to be the Orange King.🤦♂️🤢 — mrbigg🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@mrbigg450) June 13, 2024

