Laura Ingraham's Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media

Lee Moran
·3 min read
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham caused consternation on social media Thursday when she foresaw “The Age of Trump” if former President Donald Trump wins back the White House in November.

“If Trump wins, 150 years from now, this will be referred to as ‘The Age of Trump,’” predicted the prime-time personality, a staunch defender of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

She likened it to historian Arthur Schlesinger’s description of former President Andrew Jackson’s impact on the country throughout the 1820s and 1830s as “The Age of Jackson.”

If Trump “picks a strong VP, and we have every reason to believe he will, and if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition, well, it could be in power for fifty years,” Ingraham continued. “It could end up changing the world, and most importantly for us, our kids, our grandkids, saving America.”

Watch from the 6-minute mark here:

Ingraham, who for years has peddled white nationalist talking points on her widely watched show, had earlier demanded Republican lawmakers who had been critical of Trump now acknowledge he was “right” about pretty much anything and everything he has ever talked about.

Trump “was right about the economy, he was right about the courts, he was right about the border, illegal aliens, China and U.S. trade,” Ingraham gleefully declared.

Critics, though, shuddered at Ingraham’s commentary:

