Launch scrubs, but that sunset rocks! Photo of the Week, June 9-15, 2024

It was one of those epic after-the-storm Florida sunsets with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m., but the launch was scrubbed at last minute. Crowds on the beach in Cocoa Beach enjoy the sunset while waiting for the launch that never came.

They came for a launch that didn't happen — but at least the sunset was amazing.

FLORIDA TODAY photojournalist Malcolm Denemark had picked a Cocoa Beach spot, at Tulip Lane, to watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket go up at 8:30 p.m., but the launch was scrubbed at the last minute.

It was, Denemark said, a wonderful sight: what he calls "one of those epic after-the-storm Florida sunsets," with vibrant colors splashed across the sky and above the water.

And it would've, he said, been a heckuva photo if the rocket had launched as planned, nine minutes after the 8:21 p.m. sunset. Scrubs are part of launches, he said, but with the showstopping sky production, this one would've been a blast for photographers stationed across the county.

"With those clouds, it wouldn't have been a streak in the sky ... it would have looked like a big star right in the middle of them," Denemark said.

"But it was a great sunset anyway."

It's a heckuva photo any way you look at it — and FLORIDA TODAY's Photo of the Week.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Launch scrubs but oh, that sunset: Photo of the Week, June 9-15, 2024