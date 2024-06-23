Launch Day: SpaceX to launch delayed Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

It's launch day for SpaceX's Starlink 10-2 mission, which experienced a rare T-0 abort more than a week ago.

SpaceX is targeting liftoff for 1:15 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40, yet backup opportunities exist until 5:01 p.m. if needed.

The mission has been on hold since the T-0 abort on June 14, leading SpaceX to remove the troubled rocket from the launch pad.

SpaceX did not give an official explanation, but the company's VP of launch, Kiko Dontchev, took to X to say the rocket had experienced a hardware issue. SpaceX took the rocket off Space Launch Complex 40 to get German TV satellite Astra 1P to the launch pad, which launched on Thursday, June 20.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, weather will be 50% favorable in the beginning of the window with conditions deteriorating later on to 20%.

