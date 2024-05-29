'He laughed like the Joker': Court documents detail Braintree movie theater stabbing of four girls

Braintree Police filed an arrest warrant at Quincy District Court Tuesday for Jared Ravizza.

He faces assault with intent to murder charges for stabbing four girls inside the AMC theater in Braintree Saturday.

According to the police report, one of the victims told police she was sitting with her two younger sisters and a friend, eating snacks before the movie started, and all of a sudden, she felt a poke on her back.

“I turned my head to the left and saw them all get stabbed,” said the victim to police.

According to the police report, the victims say they got a better look at the suspect as he ran away.

Police now confirming this was Ravizza.

‘Terrified’: Mother of girls stabbed in Braintree theater says suspect was laughing during attack

“He had a smile on his face that looked like it was sculpted out of a horror movie, he was freaky, he had wrinkles on his face, his face was so animated, and he laughed like the Joker,” said one of the victims to police.

That victim’s younger sister, who’s just 9 years old, told police her arm was slashed.

“I have 20 stitches on the outside and 12 stitches on the inside, he completely cut my arm across,” said the victim.

The girls also told police even though they were crying, the AMC workers didn’t believe they got stabbed until they saw the blood.

Police say the manager at the theater tried to stop the suspect from entering when he didn’t have a ticket, so Ravizza left, but that manager didn’t see when he came back in to attack those girls.

‘Very disturbing’: Martha’s Vineyard man accused in stabbing spree held pending competency hearing

Jared Ravizza, of Chilmark, Mass., stands during his arraignment, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Plymouth District Court, in Plymouth, Mass. Ravizza was arraigned assault charges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

“This crime appears to be completely senseless and random, perpetrated against entirely defenseless, innocent children,” said the Braintree Police Department in a statement Tuesday. “We would like to call attention to the bravery displayed by these four young women, both in the aftermath of the incident and in their recovery.”

The Braintree Police chief also thanks his officers for quickly helping the victims, as well as notifying state police about the suspect and his car, so state troopers could track him down and eventually arrest him in Sandwich.

Ravizza appeared in Plymouth District Court Tuesday for stabbing two workers at the McDonald’s in Plymouth shortly after the movie theater stabbing in Braintree. He will still need to be arraigned at Quincy District Court for the Braintree stabbing.

Police believe he committed those crimes just hours after stabbing a man to death in Deep River, CT.

Ravizza also has an open case in Martha’s Vineyard, where he was arrested last month for assaulting his father.

Jared Ravizza, of Chilmark, Mass., center, stands during his arraignment, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Plymouth District Court, in Plymouth, Mass., as his defense attorney Sean O'Neill, right, looks on. Ravizza was arraigned assault charges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

