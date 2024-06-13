Lauderdale County man arrested after chase leads to discovery of 70 grams of meth

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A high-speed car chase and foot chase between a man and a Lauderdale County deputy led to an arrest and discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine Wednesday.

The Lauderdale County Sherrif’s Office said Markus Wayne Fielder is charged with Felony Attempting to Elude due to Speed, Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as a previous felony bench warrant.

These charges come after the sheriff’s office said a deputy watched a vehicle accelerate past his car while driving east on County Road 6 near Highway 157.

At this time, Corporal. Tukua attempted to stop the vehicle but the sheriff’s office said he lost sight of it and canceled his pursuit.

After receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, Cpl. Tukua found the vehicle unattended on the road at County Road 7 and County Road 270.

Additional sheriff’s office deputies and investigators arrived to search for the suspect in the wood line along the road. A foot chase led Cpl. Tukua and Investigator Gaylon Phillips to arrest Fielder.

Deputies said they discovered around 70 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, digital scales and numerous amount of plastic bags in Fielder’s possession.

