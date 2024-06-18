Latvia's President Rinkevics visits border with Russia

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics (2-L) gets informed about the work on the construction of a fence on Latvia's border with Russia. Alexander Welscher/dpa

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics visited the border fence being built on his country's eastern EU external border with Russia on Tuesday.

Wearing a military uniform, he inspected the construction work near Karsava together with border guard chief Guntis Pujats.

Rinkevics praised the progress made in the construction of the barrier. Pujats described the situation on the border with Russia as relatively calm.

Latvia's eastern border with Russia is 283 kilometres long. To improve security, a fence reinforced with barbed wire is to be erected by the end of 2025. According to the border guard, around 130 kilometres of it have already been completed.

Rinkevics said military infrastructure building work would follow the construction of the fence. This is not just about border security, he said, but also about defence.

Latvia and its neighbours Estonia and Lithuania, which are concerned about their security due to Russia's war against Ukraine, want to secure their borders with Russia and its ally Belarus with defence facilities and bunkers against possible attacks.