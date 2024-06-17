Latter-day Saints, Community of Christ celebrate shared heritage with devotional, hymns at historic Kirtland Temple

Barbara Walden, historian and executive director the Community of Christ Historic Sites Foundation, speaks during a devotional held at the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Standing together in the historic Kirtland Temple on a beautiful Sunday morning, the voices of close to 300 people, including members of Community of Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed the 59th annual Mormon History Association conference by singing the hymn “The Spirit of God.”

It was an tearful moment on June 16 for many in the lowest level of the historic house of the Lord.

“I couldn’t imagine a better way or better place to end the conference,” said David Howlett, an eighth-generation Community of Christ member who serves as this year’s Mormon History Association president.

