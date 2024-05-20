Latter-day Saint senior missionary from Texas dies in California, husband critically injured

Sister Mary Hardin and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin, were involved in a traffic crash on Saturday evening, May 18, 2024, in Fresno County, Calif. Sister Hardin died at the scene. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A 65-year-old Texas woman was killed and her husband seriously injured in a vehicle collision Saturday while serving as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central California, church spokesperson Sam Penrod said.

Sister Mary Hardin, 65, of San Antonio, Texas, died at the scene after she and her husband, Elder Paul Hardin, were hit by a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed. The Hardins were stopped at a red light at the time, Penrod said. Elder Hardin remained hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries, Penrod said.

“We invite all to offer prayers for those involved, especially Elder Hardin. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hardin family, their friends, and the missionaries with whom they were serving,” Penrod said. “We pray they will each feel comfort and peace at this difficult time and experience an outpouring of the Savior’s love during this time of sorrow.”

Sister Hardin and Elder Hardin entered missionary service in the California Fresno Mission in January.