Latta restaurant burglarized twice in less than two weeks, deputies say

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Latta restaurant has burglarized twice this month, with thieves swiping money, food items and even a Christmas tree, authorities say.

Dillon County deputies first responded to a call at A&B Country Kitchen on April 13, finding that it had been broken into through a front glass window.

A cash register, credit card machine and undisclosed amount of money was taken, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they were able to collect and test a blood sample after a suspect appeared to have cut themselves.

Then on Wednesday, deputies were back at the restaurant for another burglary call. A suspect again entered through a front window by shattering the glass, making off with a Christmas tree, undisclosed amount of money, rolled coins, soft drinks and food items.

Fingerprints lifted from the glass were collected and submitted for testing.

News13 was unable to contact the business on Saturday. A voicemail connected to a cell phone number listed for A&B Country Kitchen was full.

Anybody with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Det. Dennis Cox at dcox@dillonhsheriff.org, call (843) 774-1432 or leave a comment on the agency’s Facebook page.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

