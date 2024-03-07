Latrobe program hopes to improve 5 more homes in 2024 in continued efforts to fight ‘blight’

Over 400 of the nearly 3,900 properties in Latrobe city limits are either in fair or poor condition, according to Jared Trunzo of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program.

“We were pleased that Latrobe has a lot less blight than other towns but we have work to do,” Trunzo said.

The city studied every property in 2021. About 370 of those properties were marked as fair.

“We don’t want those to slip to blight,” Trunzo said.

Last year, in exchange for a state tax credit, Robindale Energy in Latrobe donated $150,000 to the program.

That allowed five homes to be upgraded. Four of those homes were marked as “fair,” and one was “poor.”

This year, Robindale Energy donated the same amount - which can make a big difference at these homes.

“It’s usually the front of the house, two sides, could be the roof, and also the front landscape,” Trunzo said.

The improvements have a domino effect. Trunzo said private investors are stepping up to fix homes on their own – especially on Lloyd Avenue, where property values have increased.

“We just saw two recently on Lloyd Avenue sell for $200,000, which, I’ve never seen that,” Trunzo said.

Applications are still open for 2024 projects.

Lloyd Avenue and the city’s First Ward area are the targeted regions for improvements.

There are eligibility requirements.

The homeowner must live in the home, be up to date on taxes, and the owner must continue to own the home for four years. If not, they’ll have to pay back a portion of the funding.

“I do think it brings the vision of Mr. Rogers, that he probably had for Latrobe years ago, into life,” Trunzo said.

The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program hopes to start work on this year’s homes in April.

