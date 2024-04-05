Latrobe man sentenced for selling 100 Xanax bars to agents, possessing nearly 120 fentanyl pills

A man from Latrobe will spend the next year and a day in prison for violating federal narcotics laws.

Richard Bakey, 30, was sentenced Thursday to 12 months and one day of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, the Department of Justice said.

In August 2020, Bakey sold 100 Xanax bars to Drug Enforcement Administration agents for $275.

On May 24, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police troopers stopped a car driven by Bakey. They seized several envelopes with various types of pills, including 119 fentanyl pills.

