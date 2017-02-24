Latinos Don't Actually Hate Trump

Only 40 percent of Hispanics said Trump would be a poor or terrible president, while 50 percent said he would be an average, good or great president.

President Donald Trump plans to deport roughly 8 million immigrants over the new few months, a plan that will largely affect the nation's populous Mexican community. His policies have so far sparked mass protests and stern warnings from the Mexican government. But Hispanics themselves aren't too worried about what the new jefe will do to them.

More than 54 percent of Hispanics feel confident about their place in the U.S. since the November election, while only 41 percent are worried, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Thursday. And only 40 percent of Hispanics said Trump would be a poor or terrible president, while 50 percent said he would be an average, good or great president.

To be sure, Hispanics who are not citizens and could be deported under Trump's plans are much more likely to be worried about Trump than U.S. citizens of Latino origin, Pew found. But only 42 percent of Hispanic immigrants who are not citizens or permanent residents said they are worse off compared to a year ago, while 38 percent of Hispanic citizens feel the same way.

The Department of Homeland Security announced this week it would deport immigrants convicted of criminal charges and anyone arrested of a crime but not convicted. Trump vowed during the campaign to deport "bad hombres" and called Mexicans rapists.

Under Trump's plan, immigrants would be sent to Mexico regardless of their country of origin and the Mexican government is not happy about it. Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said this week Mexico would not accept non-Mexicans deported to Mexico, Reuters reported.

There are 57 million Hispanics in the U.S., the nation's fastest growing demographic. Most Latinos are U.S. citizens, and 66 percent were born here. Of the nation's foreign Latino population, about 40 percent are undocumented immigrants.

Trump won just 28 percent of the Latino vote in November, a figure comparable to what other Republican candidates picked up in 2008 and 2012.

Pew's survey of 1,001 Hispanic adults was conducted from Dec. 7 through Jan. 15 on landline and cellphones. The survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

