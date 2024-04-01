Latino quality of life is lagging, threatening a key Eric Adams constituency

NEW YORK — Life in the city has been especially grim for Latino New Yorkers these days, a recent survey revealed — laying bare the compounding obstacles Mayor Eric Adams faces in serving a key constituency.

Hispanics experiencing steeply deteriorating quality of life reported the sharpest drop in satisfaction of any race or ethnicity in the Citizens Budget Commission study — a 56 percent decline over six years to just 21 percent in 2023.

And in a blow to a mayor who formerly served in the NYPD, only 28 percent of Hispanics rated public safety in their neighborhood positively, compared to 47 percent of white New Yorkers.

“There’s, I believe, a nihilistic type of feeling among Latinos. There’s discontent, broad unhappiness, ‘government is not doing anything to alleviate my plight,’” Eli Valentin, founder of the Institute for Latino Politics and Policy, said in an interview.

The deepening disillusion with government among Latinos threatens the multiracial, blue-collar coalition Adams is banking on to win reelection next year, as detailed by POLITICO last month. Shoring up support early is especially crucial as the moderate Democrat struggles with an influx of more than 185,000 migrants and contends with federal investigations into his 2021 campaign. The mayor has denied wrongdoing in response to the probes.

The CBC survey offered more context following a Quinnipiac University poll in December showing record-low job approval for Adams and revealing just 20 percent of Latino voters approved of his performance.

The survey, sent to a random sampling of city households, produced responses from more than 6,600 New Yorkers between September and December 2023 and has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 1 percent.

“The management crisis that we’re seeing from City Hall, it especially impacts those that are poor, and those that are poor tend to be Latinos,” Valentin said.

Latino elected leaders have said how the mayor is perceived among Latinos is shaped by everything from his policies limiting how long migrants can stay in city shelters to his hesitation to attempt speaking Spanish the way his predecessors did to, more recently, his decision to give up the court fight to uphold the law granting city voting rights for some non-citizens.

It’s also impacted by issues that resonate more broadly among New Yorkers, including his handling of crime and his proposed budget cuts to services.

Hispanic New Yorkers were dissatisfied or unhappy with nearly 90 percent of city services, the CBC study titled “Straight from New Yorkers” found. Just 45 percent of Latinos planned to stay in the city.

“What we’re seeing is the challenges facing communities as it relates to having economic resources and opportunities,” said Ana Champeny, vice president for research at the Citizens Budget Commission.

But whatever the systemic challenges, has Adams made any gains in improving upward mobility for Latinos in his two years?

“Considering the erosion of [universal prekindergarten] and 3K, considering the failure to provide those children who sell candy on the train with services? I’m gonna go with no,” said state Sen. Jessica Ramos, who has been discussed as a potential 2025 challenger to Adams and who would run on his political left.

City Council Member Francisco Moya, an Adams ally, argued the mayor is making an effort, including addressing gang violence and regulating vending in Corona Plaza.

“They inherited a very difficult situation. The economy was tanking, crime was up post pandemic,” Moya said in an interview. “I can only speak for myself but whenever I’ve needed a situation handled, he’s been very hands-on and he has come to the district.”

Democrats Ramos and Moya represent overlapping, heavily Latino parts of Queens that include Roosevelt Avenue, which both said has been facing challenges ranging from sex work to street vending. While she stressed the need for licensing, he emphasized enforcement.

The two Democrats highlight the diverse political views of Latino New Yorkers.

Adams heard some of the concerns firsthand at a town hall in December in the Corona section of Queens, accompanied by Moya.

“I believe in public safety. I believe in decency,” the mayor told attendees of his town hall. “I believe people should respect you and not do whatever they want on your block and in front of your house.”

Adams’ administration boasts Latino leaders in its ranks, including a deputy mayor and police commissioner and aides have noted he has finalized labor union contracts that benefit Latino workers. They also stressed that strides he has made in lowering crime, especially shootings and homicides, help all New Yorkers.

Latino support helped propel Adams into office three years ago but, privately, some on his team worry it may not be as reliable next year.

Still, a top aide said the quality of life challenges extend beyond the Adams administration.

“Those numbers mirror national post-pandemic trends and reflect a general state of uncertainty among working people about their future,” Evan Thies, a senior adviser to the mayor, said in a statement. “And no one has a stronger record of fighting for working people than Eric Adams, whose positions and initiatives as mayor meet the urgency voters feel on the issues important to them: public safety, quality of life and economic mobility.”

Council Member Amanda Farías, a Democrat who grew up in the Bronx in one of the country’s poorest congressional districts, stressed Latino communities have been beset by generations-long struggles to access health care and housing and were dealt another difficult blow by a pandemic that hit essential workers hardest.

“If the numbers are showing us that Latinos do not feel like their needs are being met,” Farías said, “then we really need to keep a keener eye on what that means.”