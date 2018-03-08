Latino Parents Fear Trump's ICE

The Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement policies are causing widespread psychological distress among many Latino parents of adolescents, including not just undocumented mothers and fathers, but parents who are in the country legally and aren't at risk for deportation, according to a study published this month in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

The negative psychological effects over fear of enforcement actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are being felt most acutely by undocumented parents and parents who have temporary protected status (established by Congress in 1990 to shield deportations to countries experiencing war or a natural catastrophe), a program that Trump is rescinding. To a lesser degree, permanent legal residents -- people who immigrated to the U.S. and obtained a so-called "green card" allowing them to live and work permanently and legally in the country are also experiencing high levels of anxiety and depression, the study found.

"The community as a whole feels terrified and uncertain about their future," says Kathleen Roche, associate professor in the department of prevention and community health at the Milken Institute School of Public Health of the George Washington University in the District of Columbia and the lead author of the study. "There is an uncertainty about even having permanent legal residency that didn't exist before."

A separate survey, released Feb. 28 by the UCLA Civil Rights Project, found that 90 percent of administrators from more than 730 public schools in 12 states reported observing emotional and behavioral problems among immigrant students worried that they or their parents would be picked up by ICE. Two-thirds of the 3,500 educators who responded also reported that fear and concern for classmates was affecting the education of all students -- such as U.S. citizens who were born and raised in the U.S. -- who are not targets of ICE enforcement. Such anxiety makes it difficult for teachers to teach and students to learn, the report says.

The new study and survey add to a raft of research showing how fear of ICE affects the health and wellness of kids of immigrants and their parents. For many young people with an undocumented mother or father, terror about ICE enforcement has flipped the typical "parent-as-protector" dynamic. Many kids of undocumented immigrants, most of whom are U.S. citizens themselves, want to shield their parents from ICE and try to be at their side as much as possible in case the parents encounter an immigration agent. Such hypervigilance can make children and teenagers of undocumented parents vulnerable to an array of health problems, such as anxiety, substance misuse, depression, symptoms of PTSD, social withdrawal and gastrointestinal problems, research suggests.

The number of U.S.-born kids and teenagers living in daily terror that ICE will detain one or both of their parents is significant; about 4.7 million U.S. citizen children have at least one undocumented parent, according to 2014 estimates by the Pew Research Center. The center estimates there are about 11 million undocumented people in the country. Arrests by ICE have soared since Trump took office in January 2017. During the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2017, ICE made 143,470 arrests, a 25 percent increase over the previous fiscal year. The ICE crackdown has heightened fears in immigrant communities, anxieties that researchers are studying and measuring.

For the study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, researchers interviewed 213 Latino parents of adolescents in a suburban community in the mid-Atlantic region; the vast majority of participants, 80 percent, were born in Central America, primarily in El Salvador. A smaller percentage of respondents were born in the United States. Damaris Encarnacion, 41, of suburban Maryland is typical of the group of people researchers interviewed; she's the daughter of a Peruvian mother and a Nicaraguan father, and is a U.S. citizen by virtue of being born in the District of Columbia on the Fourth of July.

About nine months into Trump's presidency, Encarnacion stopped tuning in to TV news regularly. Watching numerous stories about ramped up enforcement by ICE and detentions and deportations of immigrant parents being ripped apart from their kids was too stressful, she says. Trump made deporting undocumented immigrants and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border key components of his campaign. Shortly after Trump won the election in November 2016, Encarnacion had a serious talk with her 12-year-old son, Caleb, who like her was born in the U.S. "I told him, 'You need to know where you were born, the city, the state, the hospital, the time of day,'" she says. "I told him he had to be prepared in case law enforcement authorities stopped and asked him for identification and proof of where he's from."