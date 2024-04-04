Latino immigration law focus of American Roots talk in Oak Ridge April 9

“Navigating Identities and Borders: The Evolution of Latino Immigration and U.S. Policy” will be the topic of the third in the four-part series of presentations in the 2024 “Our American Roots: An Exploration of Cultures” program that will be held on Tuesday, April 9, in Oak Ridge.

Arléne Amarante

The speaker will be Arléne Amarante, an associate professor of law at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), where she teaches courses in legal writing, immigration law, asylum law and critical race theory.

Her talk will start at 6 p.m. at the Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) New Hope Center, 602 Scarboro Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a reception for her during which light food will be served.

The American Roots series, co-sponsored by the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club and the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning, will conclude on Thursday, May 16, with a talk on the Jewish experience in our region.

Amarante gave a summary of her talk.

“Questions of identity and belonging have (re)emerged in the United States ever since our founders established a hierarchy of membership through the notion of citizenship. I will trace a series of immigration laws over more than 200 years to the present to illustrate how Latinos are presumptively excluded from entering the United States.

“I will incorporate my family history and draw parallels with other insider-outsider populations, including Palestinians, to illustrate the sometimes-harrowing consequences of inclusion by exclusion.”

Before joining the LMU faculty in the fall of 2019, Amarante served as an instructor, a clinical supervisor, the executive director of a nonprofit law firm and a legal aid attorney. She has earned a B.A. degree from the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, an M.S. degree from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland and a J.D. from Nova Southeastern University.

A first-generation American whose parents emigrated from Mexico, she grew up between the United States and Mexico. She recently published the article “The Theater of Refuge” in the Tennessee Journal of Race, Gender and Social Justice.

