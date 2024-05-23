Latino Civil Rights organization offers $25K reward for info on death of Fort Campbell soldier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The nation’s largest and oldest Latino Civil Rights organization is offering a substantial reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of a Latina soldier at Fort Campbell.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) National President, Domingo Garcia, announced the $25,000 reward, hoping to find out what happened to Pfc. Katia Duenas-Aguilar and why.

“Today, I am announcing an offer of a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of another Latina soldier, this time found off-base in her home this weekend in Tennessee,” Garcia said. “As we did in the case of Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered in 2020, LULAC offered a $25,000 reward that brought the case to the nation’s attention. We will not rest, nor will we let the investigation into the killing of this Army soldier go cold. Our military service members must know that we stand with them and that their safety in the ranks is now the law thanks to the Vanessa Guillen Act that we fought to get passed and won.”

Fort Campbell soldier killed in Clarksville home

Duenas-Aguilar, a Latina soldier from Mesquite, Texas, was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. She was found dead at her residence on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville on Saturday, May 18, by local police. Clarksville authorities and military police are both investigating the case.

Duenas-Aguilar was an information technology specialist who enlisted in the Army in 2018, according to Fort Campbell. A Fort Campbell spokesperson said she had been stationed at the Kentucky military base since 2019.

“LULAC is in touch with the family, to whom we send our deepest condolences,” Garcia said. “We want them and our community to know that LULAC is on watch and is urging anyone with information to come forward and speak without fear. Military sexual trauma, or MST, is a persistent problem unless we speak up and expose it wherever we see it in the military. LULAC is here to work with the Army to ensure that a full and transparent investigation brings justice in the killing of this young solider.”

Friend calls for justice in murder of Fort Campbell soldier

“LULAC continues to advocate for the safety and rights of Latino military personnel and calls for comprehensive measures to protect service members from violence and misconduct,” said Roman Palomares, LULAC Military and Veterans Affairs National Committee Chair. “I implore anyone with relevant information to contact local law enforcement or the Army CID immediately so we can bring the person responsible into custody.”

