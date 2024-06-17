Lathrup Village shooting: 2 critically injured expected to survive, no suspect in custody

The Lathrup Village Police Department has confirmed that both victims critically injured during the early Saturday morning shooting in the small suburn north of Detroit are expected to survive.

At about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Margate Ave. near Southfield Road to find six young adults shot at a house party, two of whom had multiple gunshot wounds that left them in critical condition. Separately that day, two additional shootings followed later when a gunman opened fire on families at a Rochester Hills splash pad shortly after 5 p.m., injuring seven adults and two children, and one woman was killed and four others injured in a shooting in Detroit late Saturday night.

"Our deepest concerns go out to the victims and their families affected by this senseless act of violence. We are profoundly saddened and stand in solidarity with those who are impacted," said Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett in a statement Sunday. "This incident is a stark reminder of the devastating impact that uncontrolled gun violence can have on our community. It is a heartbreaking and unacceptable means of addressing conflict. We must come together to find better ways to resolve our differences and ensure the safety of our residents. ... In these difficult times, I urge our community to support one another and to engage in open dialogue about how we can prevent such tragedies in the future."

Sunday afternoon, the Lathrup Village Police Department updated that the critical victims were expected to survive, although they would have a long road to recovery. Additionally, while the suspect hadn't been apprehended, the police believed the shooting was an isolated attack and there was no further danger to the public.

Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Michael Zang of the Lathrup Police Detective Bureau confirmed to a Free Press reporter that the six young adults in their teens to early 20s were having a pool party when the suspect fired several rounds at the small gathering of friends. Zang confirmed that no one was in custody.

The Lathrup Village Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shootings contact Zang at mzang@lathrupvillage.org.

