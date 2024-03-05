Latha Ramchand, IU Indianapolis' first chancellor, talks partnerships and communication

Editor’s note: Latha Ramchand is the inaugural chancellor of Indiana University Indianapolis (IUI), the first to lead the university as it splits from Purdue at the Indianapolis campus after 54 years of operation as Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). She assumed the position on Feb. 12 after serving for five years as executive vice chancellor and provost at the University of Missouri. The following interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Early leadership at a new university

Latha Ramchand, Indiana University Indianapolis' inaugural chancellor, stepped into the role on Feb. 12 after 5 years at the University of Missouri.

Q: As you step into this role, what does the transition from IUPUI to IUI mean, if anything, for the programs and offerings at IUI?

A: Two really good institutions came together to create this partnership, and I think they reached a point where both institutions felt it was best to realign. So how do we make sure that transition is seamless from a student perspective as well as from a faculty perspective?

Our team has been working over the last several months, before I came there, to make sure that the transition happens as seamlessly as possible. There are many details to be worked through, because this is something that’s not common in higher ed to do.

The big takeaway is that there are good people, good institutions, good relationships that are not going to go away with the realignment, and that will continue. There are some details that will have to be worked out, where some programs are going to stay with us, some programs are going to be with PUI, and we’re going to create some new programs, so that’s really the details we’re working on now.

Q: What do you hope to focus on in your "first 100 days" in office?

A: The immediate needs are to make sure that the alignment processes work well for our students and that we address any and all gaps in that so that the student does not suffer. I also really hope to listen to what students and staff have to say is their vision for the university.

There is also a strategic plan, and we’re looking at how we can implement that plan in ways that leverage the strengths Indianapolis has to offer. We’re taking the strategic plan and converting it into metrics, and what I’d like to do is use that as our “north star” for all our decisions, whether that is budget allocation, whether it’s annual evaluations, it’s not just based on opinion, it’s based on metrics. That’s so we can say, “This is what we did, and this is what we didn’t do,” and hold ourselves accountable.

An emphasis on partnerships and experiential learning

Q: What is your vision behind creating an urban research campus, and how do you hope to prepare students for a modern research world?

A: There are huge opportunities here in terms of careers and making sure our students graduate not just with academic skills but also career skills. We’re seeing more and more urban research universities doing that, providing experiential learning opportunities, providing internships, providing cooperative opportunities.

We have three really great schools: Luddy, Kelley and the public health school. We now have the ability to deliver or think about solutions to some of our biggest disease burdens in ways that we have not done before thanks to the help of technology like biosciences, biotechnology, bioinformatics. So, we’re bringing three different areas together and creating a curricular experience where our students can work together and present themselves to industry partners like Eli Lilly and say, “We have the expertise that you’re looking for, and we want to see what you’re looking for so we can be the first to be hired when you have needs for talent.”

The partnerships we’re working on now are going to be tremendous in terms of helping our students be prepared with career opportunities on the day they graduate, not after they graduate. We have really compelling opportunities, and they’re right here in our backyard.

Q: Are you hoping that these partnerships will help to put IUI on the map?

A: Yes. And a lot of these don’t just happen overnight. Our partners need to trust what we do, and that comes from the good work already done by faculty. Faculty are pulling together across different disciplines internally and providing the experience to the students and connecting them exactly with what opportunities the industry has. That is only possible thanks to work done by so many faculty, so many staff, and really, the commitment of our students and the parents who choose to send their sons and daughters here, knowing that this is what they will get from an education at Indiana University.

"Communicate, communicate and communicate"

Q: Going forward, what will the relationship between IUI and IU Bloomington be? How will they collaborate, and how will they differ?A: One of the reasons I came here was President (Pamela) Whitten’s vision for the university as a family. We are one family. Now, there might be differences between what I think and what my second cousin or my sibling thinks, but we really speak the same language. And that’s how I view Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University Indianapolis, and other campuses like Columbus and Fort Wayne. Between Bloomington and Indianapolis, it’s been really impressive to see how faculty members work together across these locations, and that would not happen if we didn’t share the same mindset. So I see this as a very collaborative relationship between the two schools.

Q: At such a large university, how do you hope to allow people to voice their concerns as they navigate this transition?

A: I’ve been in academia for three decades, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, the three ways to do that are: communicate, communicate and communicate. My first day, my first meeting was with the students; the second was with the staff council and the third was with the faculty council. We’re now touring every college here on our campus, we’re going to the graduate school, the School of Social Work, visiting every school to learn from their team, from their faculty what their strengths are, what is it they want from us, and how can we better support them. And that has to happen not just in my first hundred days, it has to be an ongoing process.

