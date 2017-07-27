The Latest: Operator says ride was inspected before accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State Fair's deadly accident when a ride broke apart. (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The operator of a thrill ride that flew apart at the Ohio State Fair and killed one person says it was looked over several times by its staff and independent inspectors.

Amusements of America says those inspections took place before the fair opened Wednesday in Columbus.

The accident Wednesday evening killed an 18-year-old high school student and injured seven others.

Amusements of America said Thursday that it's committed to working with investigators to determine the cause.

The maker of the ride is ordering the same rides to be shut down at fairs around the world.

___

2:45 p.m.

The manufacturer of a thrill ride that ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person, is ordering the rides to be shut down around the world.

Dutch manufacturer KMG said Thursday that it's telling operators to cease operations until it can investigate and learn more about what caused the malfunction.

The company says there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States. The order doesn't impact the company's other rides.

It says the accident Wednesday evening was the first such serious malfunction on one of the rides.

Authorities say the 18-year-old who was killed was a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines.

Seven others, including four teenagers, were injured. Some people were hit by debris.

___

1 p.m.

The 18-year-old man killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.

The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement that Tyler Jarrell of Columbus had enlisted last Friday and was to begin basic training next summer.

Authorities say seven others, including four teenagers, were injured when the ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening. Some people were hit by debris.

Gov. John Kasich says it's too early to speculate about what happened and is promising a thorough investigation.

The fair is open Thursday, but all the rides have been shut down and will go through another inspection.

Fairs in California, New Jersey and Canada have since closed similar rides.

___

12:30 p.m.

An Indiana-based ride operator says it is halting use of the thrill ride like the one that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

Spokeswoman Amy Girton for North American Midway Entertainment of Farmland says it shut down its Fire Ball ride at the K-Days festival in Edmonton, Canada, after a ride operated by Amusements of America malfunctioned in Columbus, Ohio, killing one man and injuring seven other people.

Girton says the company stopped use of its three Fire Ball rides as a "precautionary safety measure." One was slated for next month's Indiana State Fair, which announced Thursday the joint decision against using it.

In Ohio, Butler County Fair operations manager Cathy Hangbers says she received calls earlier this week asking if the Hamilton fair had the popular Fire Ball ride. It doesn't.

___

Noon

Ohio's governor is promising a thorough investigation into what caused a thrill ride on the Ohio State Fair midway to break apart and send riders tumbling through the air.

Authorities say an 18-year-old died when the ride malfunctioned Wednesday evening and seven people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

Gov. John Kasich says he doesn't want to speculate about whether inspectors may have missed something or if there was some sort of mechanical failure.

He says state officials will do everything they can to make sure the fair is safe.

The fair opened Thursday, but all the rides were shut down and will go through another inspection.

___

11:30 a.m.

The Dutch manufacturer of the fairground ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people, says it was built in 1998 in the Netherlands.

The company, KMG, said Thursday in an emailed response to AP questions that there are 43 such rides around the world, including 11 in the United States.

Bas Derkink wrote that the Ohio accident was the first such serious malfunction on one of the rides. KMG technicians are not involved in maintaining the Ohio ride.

Albert Kroon, of KMG, told Dutch National broadcaster NOS that the company was on the phone with rescuers to help them figure out how to free those still in the seats after the accident.