Latest: Plane crash survivor burned on 90 percent of body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a small plane that crashed into homes in California (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Authorities say one of two survivors of a deadly plane crash in a California neighborhood suffered burns on 90 percent of her body.

Riverside Fire Capt. Tyler Reynolds said Tuesday that both adult women who survived are hospitalized in critical condition.

Three of the five people on the twin-engine Cessna died when it slammed into homes and caught fire Monday in the city east of Los Angeles. No names have been released.

Reynolds says the bodies of an adult woman, adult man and a female teenager have been recovered by the coroner.

He says the surviving woman who was burned was found in a bedroom of a home that burned.

Nobody on the ground was hurt. Two houses were destroyed and one was damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

___

8:15 a.m.

Police say one survivor of a deadly plane crash in a Southern California neighborhood is hospitalized with critical burns and the other is in stable condition.

Three people on the plane died when the twin-engine Cessna slammed into two homes and caught fire Monday in Riverside east of Los Angeles.

Officer Ryan Railsback says the survivors are both adult women.

He says they were recovering Tuesday after undergoing surgery.

He says the remains of an adult woman have been removed. The bodies of an adult man and a female teenager are still in the wreckage.

Nearly all of about 40 residents evacuated after the fiery crash have returned home.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Tuesday that the National Transportation Safety Board will be the lead investigative agency.

___

6:10 a.m.

A witness says a small plane's wings were nearly perpendicular to the ground moments before it went into a nosedive and crashed into two Southern California homes.

Authorities say three people on the plane died and two were injured in the fiery crash Monday in Riverside east of Los Angeles.

Brian Marsh tells the Press-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2lttvd3) he was driving when he saw the plane turn and then go into a freefall into the houses.

Ken Sampson tells the newspaper the flames shot so high that he could see them from his house six blocks away.

Three bodies from the plane were found in the wreckage of the aircraft and the homes.

The two homes that were hit directly were destroyed.