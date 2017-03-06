The Latest: Dems seek details of communications about Russia

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped’’ during last year's election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's claim that then-President Barack Obama had Trump's telephones tapped during last year's election (all times EST):

9 p.m.

Congressional Democrats are seeking details about reports of contacts between the White House and the Justice Department concerning the FBI's ongoing review of efforts by the Russian government to unlawfully influence the U.S. presidential election.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats plan a letter to White House counsel Donald McGahn noting the contacts were inappropriate. Judiciary Democrats will also send a similar letter to FBI Director James Comey.

The Democrats cited reports of the White House contacting the Justice Department and FBI asking them to knock down reports of communications between Trump associates and Russians during the campaign. Comey hasn't done so, and Democrats want to know details of those communications.

___

7 p.m.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute allegations made on Twitter by President Donald Trump that Barack Obama as president ordered the tapping of Trump's phones during the presidential campaign

The official isn't authorized to discuss the situation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores has declined to comment on the matter, and an FBI spokesman also isn't commenting.

The New York Times reports that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and has to be corrected.

The Justice Department has not issued any statement in an effort to refute Trump's assertion.

___

6:20 p.m.

The New York Times is reporting that the director of the FBI has asked the Justice Department to publicly reject President Donald Trump's assertion that Barack Obama as president ordered the tapping of Trump's phones during the presidential campaign.

The Times reports on its website that senior American officials tell the newspaper that FBI Director James Comey has argued that the claim is false and must be corrected. No such statement has been issued by the Justice Department.

The Times reports that the officials say Comey wants the claim rejected publicly because it falsely insinuates that the FBI broke the law.

Trump made the allegation of tapped phones at Trump Tower in a series of tweets Saturday but cited no evidence. An Obama spokesman says the allegation is false.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the Times report.

___

12:45 p.m.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes says President Donald Trump's allegations that the Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower last year will become part of his panel's investigation.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama's spokesman has denied it.

The California Republican says in a statement his committee "will make inquiries into whether the government was conducting surveillance activities on any political party's campaign officials or surrogates."

The committee was already investigating Russian interference in the presidential election.

Without offering evidence, Trump claimed in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

___

11:10 a.m.

A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee says he believes President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated allegations that his predecessor ordered wiretaps of Trump Tower will become part of the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton says, "We're going to follow the facts wherever they lead us. And I'm sure that this matter will be a part of that inquiry."

Trump has provided no evidence of his tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

And Cotton said he has not seen any evidence of official wiretapping.

Cotton tells "Fox News Sunday," ''That doesn't mean that none of these things happened. It simply means I haven't seen that yet."

___

11 a.m.

The senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is calling President Donald Trump's tweeted allegations that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower without revealing evidence "very reckless."

Sen. Mark Warner says, "This feels like an attempt where the president is trying to distract us by throwing out unsubstantiated information."