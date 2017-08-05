The Latest: Van Niekerk wins his heat in 400 meters

LONDON (AP) — The Latest from the track world championships (all times local):

___

11:05 a.m.

It was almost vintage Usain Bolt. Slow start, work your way up, and at the end look left and right before coasting first across the line in a jog.

This time it was Wayde van Niekerk winning his opening heat in the 400 meters, his first race of possibly six in as many days at the world championships. The Olympic champion crossed in 45.27 seconds, .26 ahead of Nery Brenes of Costa Rica.

Like Bolt, a rival setting off faster no longer phases him. Van Niekerk just made sure he produced some extra power on the final straight to rein in Brenes.

Van Niekerk is seeking to win gold in both the 400 and 200 meters over the next week. He is tipped by many to become the sport's top star now that Bolt is retiring after the world championships.

___

10:30 a.m.

Shot put qualifying is usually about doing enough to get into the final. They didn't tell Tomas Walsh.

The New Zealander had a massive throw of 22.14 meters, which the IAAF said was the second biggest ever in the 34-year history of the event. The championship record is 22.23 meters, set by Werner Guenthor in 1987.

Joining Walsh in Sunday's final with a first automatic qualifying mark were Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and two-time world champion David Storl of Germany.

___

10:20 a.m.

Wayde Van Niekerk, the man seeking to succeed Usain Bolt as the sport's best athlete, sets off for double gold at the world championships in the 400 meters.

The South African is running the first round of the 400 on Day 2 of the worlds, and hopes to cap it with gold in the 200 next Thursday in what would be his sixth race in as many days. In the 400, the defending champion will face tough competition from Isaac Makwala of Botswana and Fred Kerley of the United States.

In other morning events, the women's heptathlon starts with Olympic champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium the favorite after breaking the 7,000-point mark earlier this season.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017