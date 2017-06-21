Latest: Chaplain: Mosque has faith in police investigation

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl as she and her friends returned to a mosque in Virginia (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A chaplain at the mosque where a slain teen worshipped says members have faith in the police investigation of the fatal attack.

Joshua Salaam of the ADAMS Center said at a press conference Tuesday that police "have given us complete confidence." Seventeen-year-old Nabra Hassanen was slain over the weekend in northern Virginia.

Salaam said the community is struggling because Hassanen was beloved by so many and well-known for her kind spirit.

He said that, although the incident is not being investigated as a hate crime, some in the Muslim community may feel that it is, and they're dealing with that.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday for Hassanen. Imam Mohamed Magid asked the public to give the family and friends space to grieve in private.

___

This item has corrected the spelling of Imam Mohamed Magid's name.

___

5:10 p.m.

For the second time, a young graphic artist's rendering of Muslim victims of violence is spreading across the world.

Mohammad Alsalti is a 23-year-old who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. He said in an interview Tuesday that he created an image in honor of Nabra Hassanen, the 17-year-old Muslim girl who was slain over the weekend in northern Virginia.

The likeness shows a pair of glasses like the ones Hassanen wore, over the outline of her face, wrapped in a headscarf, with the hashtag #Nabra. It's being shared widely online.

Alsalti says he created a similar graphic that went viral in 2015 after three young Muslims were gunned down in their North Carolina home.

Alsalti says Hassanen's slaying hits close to home because he has a sister around her age who looks "just like her."

He says that even though police aren't investigating her killing as a hate crime, it's generating concern among Muslims, and a feeling that "you have to watch your back."

___

4:25 p.m.

A neighbor of the man accused of killing a Virginia teenager says the suspect was a quiet loner who did not appear to have a steady job.

Roger Provus is a 58-year-old disabled Navy veteran who said he lives in an apartment near 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres.

Provus says Martinez Torres smoked cigarettes and sometimes wore the same clothes for two or three days at a time. He says they spoke occasionally, when he asked Martinez Torres not to leave trash in the halls and stairwells.

___

3:10 p.m.

A woman who came to the door at the last known address of the man accused of killing a Virginia teenager says he had been renting a room in the apartment with his wife and their young child.

The woman refused to open the door Tuesday afternoon. She said through the closed door in Spanish that the wife and child moved out after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres was arrested. The woman said that's because of scrutiny of the case.

The apartment was in a sprawling complex with predominantly Spanish-speaking tenants.

A neighbor, who also refused to give her name, said in Spanish that Torres had been living there for at least two years and that he and his wife had a 4-year-old daughter.

Martinez Torres, a citizen of El Salvador, is being held without bail on a murder charge. He was appointed a public defender whose office has declined comment.

Meanwhile, immigration authorities put a detainer on him, saying there's probable cause to believe he lacks permission to be in the U.S.

___

1:45 p.m.

A funeral service is planned for Wednesday for slain Muslim teen Nabra Hassanen at her northern Virginia mosque.

The All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque announced in a statement that a funeral prayer service for the 17-year-old will be held Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police say Hassanen was returning to the mosque with a group of about 15 teenagers early Sunday during a break from Ramadan prayers when a driver approached them and began arguing with one of the boys. Police say he chased the group in his car, then got out with a baseball bat and caught up with Hassanen, brutally beating her.