The Latest: American Brady into 3rd round of US Open

Jennifer Brady, of the United States, returns a shot from Barbora Strycova, of the Czech Republic, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

American Jennifer Brady is into the third round of her U.S. Open debut after routing No. 23 Barbora Strycova, 6-1, 6-1.

Brady had failed to qualify the previous three years but is making the most of her first appearance in the main draw.

It's the 22-year-old Brady's second time into the third round at a Grand Slam this year. She made it to the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January.

Brady raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set but was broken while serving for the match. She promptly broke back to finish off the victory in 56 minutes.

11:20 a.m.

Doubles play has begun at the U.S. Open, with the top-seeded men's team among the first on the court.

The team of John Peers of Australia and Henri Kontinen of Finland is facing Americans William Blumberg and Spencer Papa.

Peers and Kontinen have won two titles this year, including the Australian Open championship in January.

10:35 a.m.

Roger Federer looks for his 80th U.S. Open victory, while Rafael Nadal also is in second-round action.

A number of players will be on the court for a second straight day Thursday after almost all of Tuesday's action was postponed by rain.

Federer and Nadal did get their matches in that day under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, so they both had Wednesday off. Federer used his time to practice at Central Park .

The five-time U.S. Open champion faces Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in an afternoon match. An 80th victory would break a tie with Andre Agassi and leave Federer behind only Jimmy Connors' 98 victories at the U.S. Open.

Youzhny was a semifinalist at Flushing Meadows in 2006 and 2010, but he's 0-16 lifetime against Federer.

The top-ranked Nadal faces Japan's Taro Daniel in the second night match at Ashe.

