The Latest: US, Japan leaders arrive at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (all times local):

11 a.m.

Under bright Oahu sun, President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were ferried by a boat that sailed through smooth teal waters past military ships docked in Pearl Harbor.

An American flag waved in the wind above the white memorial as U.S. Navy members in white uniforms awaited the leaders' arrival.

A National Park Service official says more than 1,000 American service members remain entombed in the sunken wreckage of the USS Arizona. Others who survived the attack were later interred here after their death.

___

10: 45 a.m.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack have arrived at Pearl Harbor and are taking a short boat ride to the USS Arizona Memorial, where they will lay a wreath.

The U.S. Secret Service is patrolling the waters on zodiac-style boats equipped with guns.

Abe is the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial. He is also the first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor with an American president.

More than 2,300 U.S. servicemen died in the Japanese attack that plunged the United States into World War II. Nearly half of those killed were on the Arizona, most still entombed in the wreckage.

___

9:50 a.m.

Ahead of a visit to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama are holding a formal meeting at Camp H.M. Smith, a Marine Corps installation and headquarters of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Obama and Abe sat next to each other in front of Japanese and American flags, with white flowers in between them and translators at their sides.

They shook hands but made no remarks as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting. It's expected to be Obama's last formal meeting with another world leader before he leaves office next month.

Later Tuesday, Abe will become the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, and the first Japanese leader to visit Pearl Harbor with an American president.