The Latest: Trump calls ruling a 'political decision'

Security officers are seen outside the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing another legal setback to the new administration's immigration policy. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says a federal appeals court ruling against reinstating his refugee and immigration order is a "political decision."

He says the "security of our country is at stake" and he looks forward to "seeing them in court." He did not specify what his administration's next legal steps would be following Thursday's ruling.

Trump says he doesn't believe the decision undercuts his presidency and says his administration will "win the case."

Trump made a brief, impromptu appearance in the West Wing following the decision. His comments were recorded by the network pool at the White House.

___

4:50 p.m.

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says President Donald Trump's immigration ban has "created needless chaos" for children, families, students and others.

Swanson reacted Thursday after a federal appeals court in San Francisco refused to reinstate the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Minnesota and Washington state sued to block the ban.

In a statement, Swanson says the Trump administration could have avoided the lawsuit by taking a "more deliberate approach." Instead, the Democrat says Trump's executive order was "haphazard in its approach and roll-out" and "not properly vetted" by Congress and federal agencies.

___

4:10 p.m.

The U.S. Justice Department has responded to a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump travel ban, saying it "is reviewing the decision and considering its options."

It's the first day on the job for new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was sworn in at the White House earlier Thursday by Vice President Mike Pence.

___

4:10 p.m.

Washington state's attorney general says President Donald Trump should withdraw his "flawed, rushed and dangerous" ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Bob Ferguson also said in a statement that if Trump doesn't pull the executive order, he "will continue to hold him accountable to the Constitution."

Washington state and Minnesota sued over the ban. A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate it.

___

4 p.m.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has responded to President Donald Trump's tweet after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate the travel ban.

Trump tweeted: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" In response, Inslee said, "Mr. President, we just saw you in court, and we beat you."

___

4 p.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union is hailing a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Omar Jadwat, director of the organization's Immigrants' Rights Project, said, "The government's erratic and chaotic attempts to enforce this unconstitutional ban have taken a tremendous toll on innocent individuals, our country's values, and our standing in the world."

He said the group would keep fighting the executive order until it's permanently dismantled.

___

3:55 p.m.

David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee that helps refugees resettle, said he was heartened by a federal appeals court's ruling refusing to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban.

In a statement, Miliband said, "We are grateful that we can get back to work resettling refugees who have fled the terrors of war and violence, while also caring for those who remain trapped in conflict zones."

___

3:55 p.m.

A law professor says the "million-dollar question" is whether the Trump administration would appeal a federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate the travel ban to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That could run the risk of having only eight justices to hear the case, which could produce a tie and leave the lower-court ruling in place.

Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law in Houston, said, "There's a distinct risk in moving this too quickly. But we're not in a normal time, and Donald Trump is very rash. He may trump, pardon the figure of speech, the normal rule."

___

3:50 p.m.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee says the federal appeals court's refusal to reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban "is a victory for Washington state and indeed the entire country."

In a statement, the Democrat said the decision emphasizes that no one is above the law, not even the president.