The Latest: Videos reviewed in officer's fight with teens

Protesters then took to Euclid Street, blocking traffic and marching north toward Ball Road, where they congregated in the intersection for several minutes in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A Los Angeles policeman is under investigation after a video appears to show him firing a single round during an off-duty tussle with a 13-year-old boy. No one was injured but two teenagers were arrested after the incident, which spurred dozens of people to protest against police Wednesday night in the streets of Anaheim, where the officer lives and the confrontation occurred. (Joshua Sudock/The Orange County Register via AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an off-duty California police officer's fight with teens (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The police chief of Anaheim says videos are being reviewed in the investigation of a confrontation in which an off-duty Los Angeles officer struggling with teens fired a handgun.

Two teens were arrested after Tuesday's incident but the officer was not, leading to a violent protest Wednesday night.

Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada said Thursday that both teens have since been released and the continuing investigation could lead to charges against any or all who were involved.

Quezada says the incident involved an ongoing dispute between the off-duty officer and youths who walk across his property.

The struggle ensued when the officer tried to detain a teen he alleged had threatened him.

The name of the officer has not been released.

___

12:30 p.m.

A union representing Los Angeles police officers is supporting an off-duty officer who fired his gun during a struggle with teens near his Anaheim home.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League says publicly available cellphone video shows the officer was physically assaulted by multiple individuals and sustained injuries in Tuesday's incident.

The union says an officer has the right to self-defense no matter the age of the offender.

The fight involved ongoing issues with teens walking across the officer's property and grass. No one was hurt by the gunshot.

Two teenage boys were arrested in the incident and 24 other people were taken into custody when a subsequent protest erupted in vandalism and violence.

The fight remains under investigation by Anaheim and Los Angeles police.